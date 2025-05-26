How to choose the right pair of hiking boots — the experts weigh in

Someone once told me there are two things worth investing in: your bed and your footwear, because that’s where you spend most of your time. I couldn't agree more, and it always runs through my mind when I am buying any kind of performance footwear, like a pair of new hiking boots.

Heading into the hills or tackling technical trails requires the right hiking boots in order to stay safe, supported, and blister-free. I’ve tested dozens of boots over the years across trails like the Arrochar Alps in Scotland, the Massif des Calanques in southern France, and the high alpine tracks of Val d’Anniviers in the Swiss Alps.

These are just a few examples of where I’ve learned what separates a great hiking shoe from a painful mistake. It’s something I’ve explored in our best hiking boots guide, where I’ve put many pairs through their paces.

Eager to learn more about what to look for in a hiking boot, I reached out to Neil Findlay, Trade Marketing Executive at Merrell, and Lily Fearne, Store Manager at Cotswold Outdoor, who both shared their expert tips on how to find the right pair for your next adventure.

What to look for in a hiking boot

Before buying a pair of hiking boots, Findlay recommends: "Ask yourself open questions; when do I want to use them, where do I want to use them? How long will I be wearing them for? What will the terrain be like? Do I want them for this one trip, or to get a lot of use after?"

Once you've pondered over these simple yet key questions, you should have a better idea of how important each of the features listed below will be to you and the type of boot you pick.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Future)

Support: "Supportive footwear can drastically reduce foot fatigue and allow you to wear the product longer and further," says Findlay. Support can come from multiple areas, including tough upper materials, an above-the-ankle design, and good arch structure, all of which help improve comfort over long distances.

Sole type: "The outsoles are designed to have as much physical surface contact with the terrain underfoot. The more contact points, the more traction and grip you will have," explains Findlay.

He adds that flatter lugs are best suited to hard, dry ground, while "in softer conditions you will need deeper, wider spaced lugs (think similar to soccer studs) to dig into the terrain."

If you're planning on tackling mixed terrains, look for soles that strike a balance between grip and versatility. When it comes to materials, Findlay says, "Firmer compounds perform best over long, arduous treks where you may be carrying a heavy backpack.

"Softer and tackier compounds provide higher traction but with a slight durability trade-off." When Findlay mentions compounds, he is referring to the type of rubber used in the sole that affects grip and durability.

Materials and waterproofing: Leather boots are known for their durability and natural weather resistance, but they can be heavier and require more care, as Findlay points out. From experience, they last a long time if you look after them, but they’re not always the best for hot weather.

Whereas boots with synthetic uppers can offer a lighter, more breathable alternative and have improved a lot in durability over the years. For longer hikes where weight matters, they can be a great choice.

Waterproofing is worth prioritising if you plan to hike in wet weather or unpredictable conditions. "Choosing footwear with good waterproofing is key," notes Findlay. "It will give you more scope for use over the year."

But if you're hiking in warm or dry climates, you might want to consider some "premium materials, like Gore-Tex, that are breathable." Warm, sweaty feet are more prone to rubbing and blisters, so if you tend to run hot or are heading somewhere dry, opting for a more breathable, non-waterproof boot may be the better call.

Note, you don’t have to pick one or the other. Many modern hiking boots use waterproof membranes that also allow for airflow.

How hiking boots should fit

Getting the right fit isn’t just about how they feel the first time you try them on in store or at home, it’s essential if you want to avoid blisters, sore spots, and rolled ankles. Before you even try anything on, it helps to know your own feet.

"Do you have wide or narrow feet? Are your arches more pronounced or are they flat? Do you have a sensitive Achilles?" asks Findlay. These details can make all the difference.

Ideally, it's a good idea to go and try on boots in-store where experts can measure your feet and offer personalised advice. But if you’re buying online or don’t have access to a fitting, there are a few simple things to check.

"Your footwear should fit snugly, but not tight," says Findlay. "Ensure they support your arches, reduce lift in the heel, and allow for toe splay and movement. Your toes are there to give balance and shouldn’t be restricted."

He also recommends checking that there’s about a finger’s width of space in the toe box. "Even if the footwear fits very well, there will still be a degree of movement as you manoeuvre around the terrain. You don’t want your toes pressing or bumping off the toe box."

Do you need to break in hiking shoes?

(Image credit: Future)

Even if your new hiking boots feel comfortable straight out of the box, don’t be tempted to head straight out on a long trek with them. As Lily Fearne, Store Manager at Cotswold Outdoor, puts it: "Like any new footwear, you don't want your first time wearing hiking shoes or boots to be a big long day with big mileage."

Today’s boots are better designed for comfort than ever before, but your feet still need time to adjust. "Wearing your shoes in will allow your feet to adapt to your new footwear choice and ultimately give you a more comfortable and enjoyable experience," says Fearne.

Her advice? Start small. "Start off by wearing your new footwear for a shorter hike. This will be dependent on your usual experience and could vary from 30 minutes to a couple of hours. Do a few of these before progressing to a mid-length hike (2–4 hours) and then onto a longer hike, should you prefer."

And if you don’t have the luxury of hitting the trail straight away, even light wear helps. "Wearing them round the house (or even to work if allowed) will still be a great benefit," she adds.

How to choose between hiking shoes, mid-height boots, and full boots

(Image credit: Paul Brechu)

Not all hikes call for the same footwear. The best option depends on where you're going, what you're carrying, and how much support you need.

If you’re sticking to well-trodden paths with a light daypack (or no pack at all), a hiking shoe is often the best fit. "A lower cuff found in a trail shoe will afford the user more freedom of movement and prioritise lightweight agility," says Findlay.

For longer walks or when carrying a bit more weight, a mid-height boot might be your sweet spot. "A mid boot is great for giving more protection around the ankles and a degree of more support," Findlay adds that this style is also ideal for speed hiking or lightweight overnight trips.

Or, if you're planning a multi-day trek with a heavier pack, that’s where a full boot proves its worth. "A full ankle boot delivers load-bearing and full support over rough, unforgiving terrain where ankle roll is more prevalent," explains Findlay.

How to think sustainably when buying a pair of hiking boots

Sustainability starts with smart choices. "With so many outdoor footwear options, we have no need to compromise on eco credentials,” says Fearne. Her top tip? Prioritize durability. "Footwear with better longevity will mean I don't need to buy again so soon."

Look for brands that use recycled or responsibly sourced materials, offer resoling or repair services, or have transparent sustainability practices. And once you've found a good pair, take care of them: "Research how to take care of your new purchase and invest in any recommended products to keep boots and shoes in top condition," she adds.