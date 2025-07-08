Prime Day knocks up to 40% off YETI, Hydro Flask and Stanley — 11 water bottle deals I'd shop this week
Our favorite water bottles on sale now
If you're in the market for some hydration deals this Prime Day, you've come to the right place. Amazon is currently knocking up to 40% off the best water bottles. If you're looking to sip in style this summer, you really can'y go wrong with these deals.
Right now, you can get up to 35% off top-rated Hydro Flask water bottles and mugs. Plus, select Stanley water bottles are also seeing a rare discount. If you're looking to shop some YETI deals, you're in luck. A variety of water bottle and cooler options are on sale now from $15.
Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite water bottle deals from the Prime Day sale on Amazon. (For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog).
Quick Links
- shop all Hydro Flask deals on Amazon
- shop all Stanley deals on Amazon
- shop all YETI deals on Amazon
- YETI Yonder Water Bottle: was $22 now $17
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState: was $25 now $20
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle: was $32 now $22
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth: was $34 now $23
- Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler: was $40 now $26
- YETI Rambler Tumbler (25 oz.): was $38 now $30
Best Water Bottle Deals
Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
Snag this 16 oz Hydro Flask for 30% off on Amazon! It features a leakproof chug cap to ensure you don't spill and a narrow chug spout that provides a convenient, controlled flow to quickly quench your thirst. It's a must-have during those long hikes, runs or workout sessions.
On sale for just $23, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in many fun colors.
This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.
This wide mouth bottle includes a Flex Sip Lid that's leakproof when closed. Sip on your favorite beverage in style without fear of it getting cold or warm. Vacuum-sealed walls provide excellent insulating power and 16 ounces of volume means fewer trips back to the fridge. It's also dishwasher safe and comes in additional sizes.
Take your favorite beverages on the go with the 20 oz bottle that will keep them hot for 6 hours, cold for 8 hours and iced for 30 hours. It's made with Stanley’s featherweight spun-steel technology, making it 33% lighter than their standard stainless steel tumblers. It also has a locking lid to prevent spills and fits in most standard cup holders.
This YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick for someone who is always on the go. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute, and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.
While this water jug is the smallest of its family from Stanley, it still houses an impressive 40 oz of water. It'll keep your cold drinks cold for up to 14 hours, while having a sweat-proof coating that's perfect for trips to the gym. And when you're done drinking, just pop it in the dishwasher to clean.
This water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours and iced up for over two days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a built-in flip straw so you can sip your beverage.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.
