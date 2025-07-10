My favorite Stanley cup is 40% off for Prime Day — here's 5 water bottle deals to shop under $30
Our favorite water bottle is now on sale
Like many others, I've completely jumped on the Stanley bandwagon. There's just something about the brand's colorful and trendy water bottles and tumblers that make hydrating that much more fun.
The good news? Prime Day is slashing the prices on some of our favorite Stanley's. For instance, The Stanley Quencher H20 is the water bottle that sits on my nightstand each night and comes along with me during every car ride. It's now 40% off, bringing the price down to just $21. That's a total steal in my book.
Additionally, the Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler takes the top spot in our guide to the best water bottles. And right now, it's rocking a $14 discount. There's tons more Stanley deals where those came from. Scroll down to check out my favorites. (For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals under $25 live blog).
Best Stanley Deals
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from. You can also grab the 40 oz version for $27.
While this water jug is the smallest of its family from Stanley, it still houses an impressive 20 oz of water. It'll keep your cold drinks cold for up to 14 hours, while having a sweat-proof coating that's perfect for trips to the gym. And when you're done drinking, just pop it in the dishwasher to clean.
This water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours and iced up for over two days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a built-in flip straw so you can sip your beverage.
