Stanley cups are up to 40% off on Amazon — 9 water bottle deals I'd shop for summer

Quench your thirst with Stanley deals from $18

Stanley Summer Deals
Summer is almost here — and as temperatures rise, staying hydrated is an absolute must! If you need a little motivation, Stanley has tons of water bottles to help you sip in style. In fact, some of our favorite Stanley cups and tumblers are now up to 40% off on Amazon.

We very rarely see Stanley deals, so this sale is a must shop event! If you're hoping to tote around a stylish water tumbler this summer, the popular Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (30 oz) is just $21. Looking for something lightweight to toss in your bag? I recommend snagging the Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz) for just $19.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Stanley deals to shop ahead of summer. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide for more savings.

Best Stanley Deals

Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle (24 oz)
Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle (24 oz): was $25 now $18 at Amazon

A water bottle is essential for exercise to help you stay hydrated, especially during intense sessions or hot yoga, where you can sweat a lot more and lose fluid quicker. The Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle is an excellent option. Its easy, one-handed flip lid makes sipping effortless, while the leakproof design ensures no spills in your gym bag.

Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz)
Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19 at Amazon

Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz)
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz): was $25 now $20 at Amazon

With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz)
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $21 at Amazon

Looking for something larger? The popular 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours. You can also get the 40-ounce version for just $27.

Stanley The Tough-To-Tip Admiral's Mug Hammertone (20 oz)
Stanley The Tough-To-Tip Admiral's Mug Hammertone (20 oz): was $31 now $24 at Amazon

Like the name suggests, this Stanley's unique shape makes it sturdier and less likely to tip over! That's a lifesaver if you need to keep it on your dashboard. It's also vacuum insulated to keep your drinks hot for up to 4 hours, cold for up to 6 hours and iced for up to 24 hours.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz)
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $26 at Amazon

Taking the top spot in our guide to best water bottles, this large tumbler with a built-in straw is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go. 

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle (1 qt)
Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle (1 qt): was $36 now $27 at Amazon

This durable bottle will keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. However, this versatile thermos fits up to 1 quart of liquid. It has a wide mouth to help with easy pouring into the lid, which also doubles as an 8 oz cup.

Stanley Legendary Classic Food Jar
Stanley Legendary Classic Food Jar: was $39 now $29 at Amazon

This Stanley thermos with an integrated spork is designed with a leakproof lid and can hold your favorite foods when you're on the go. Regardless of the temperature outside, it keeps food hot or cold for 7 hours. It seals tight and features a wide mouth, making it easy to clean.

Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle (16 oz)
Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle (16 oz) : was $34 now $30 at Amazon

Take your favorite beverages on the go with the 16 oz bottle that will keep them hot for 6 hours, cold for 8 hours and iced for 30 hours. It's made with Stanley’s featherweight spun-steel technology, making it 33% lighter than their standard stainless steel tumblers. It also has a locking lid to prevent spills and fits in most standard cup holders.

Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

