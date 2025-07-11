Last chance! TikTok’s favorite Stanley cup water bottle is 27% off for Prime Day — must end tonight

Today is the last day of Prime Day. The bumper event has lasted four days — twice as long as any previous Prime Day. We're vetting the best Prime Day deals live so check out our live blog for the best discounts on TVs, laptops, and more!

I'm the kind of girl who doesn't go anywhere without her emotional support water bottle. Gym? Let me just grab. my water bottle. Quick walk around the block? Water bottle in hand! Taking the trash out? Ooh, don't let me forget my water bottle!

Well, that last one was a bit of artistic license, but you catch my drift. One of the best Prime Day deals I've seen so far is the Stanley IceFlow water bottle in plum, just $25 on Amazon right now!

Stanley IceFlow Water Bottle: was $35 now $25 at Amazon This 30-ounce water bottle is perfect for summer. It's got a flip straw lid for on-the-go sippin' and the handle is just chefs kiss for portability. You can throw it in your backpack worry-free too, as the lid is completely leakproof! There's no surprise that the IceFlow is currently TikTok viral. It's on sale in this gorgeous plum and orange color.

To quote Gretchen from Mean Girls, this water bottle is so fetch. She's an icon. I love the purple and orange shade — it reminds me of fall in the best way possible. I'm a huge fan of dark orange (my Owala water bottle is also in the "FreeSpice" colorway) and the complementary purple is just the cherry on top.

The IceFlow water bottle has a hidden straw inside the lid so it won't spill in your backpack, but you can also sip away on the straw easily. The 18/8 stainless steel construction ensures your water (or iced tea, or matcha, I'm not judging) will stay cold for two whole days. No, that's not a typo. Two. Whole. Days. And the best part? It's completely BPA free!

Wait, no, that's not even the best part. You wanna hear the real best part? The Stanley IceFlow has a lifetime warranty, even when discounted. This is the coolest Prime Day deal for fellow emotional support water bottle girlies.

