Huge Stanley summer sale from $19 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now on tumblers, mugs and more
Amazon is dropping incredible Stanley summer deals
Summer is officially here, and when temperatures rise, you’ll need to find ways to stay hydrated. Right now you can do so in style while saving a chunk of change!
For a limited time, Amazon is offering Stanley deals from $19. This is an awesome chance to shop must-have drinkware ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals.
If you need help deciding which Stanley to get, you can’t go wrong with the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel tumbler on sale for $29 at Amazon. It’s on sale for 33% off and is super popular with Amazon customers, earning a 4.7-star rating based on over 87,000 reviews.
I’ve listed all my favorite Stanley deals below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the Yeti deals I’d shop from $17 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Stanley deals at Amazon
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19
- Stanley Classic Easy Fill Wide Flask (8 oz): was $28 now $19
- Stanley Adventure-To-Go Vacuum Bottle (1.1 qt): was $30 now $22
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle (24 oz): was $35 now $26
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $29
- Stanley Everyday Tumbler (20 oz): was $35 now $30
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle (36 oz): was $45 now $33
- Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw (30 oz): was $40 now $35
- Stanley Legendary Classic Food Jar (24 oz): was $39 now $35
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Jug with Handle (40 oz): was $45 now $37
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $39
- Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler (64 oz): was $57 now $42
Best Stanley Deals
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
From sporting events to camping in the woods, you'll love to bring this 8-ounce flask on the move. The flask has a flat back that easily slides into your pocket and a cap that ensures it always stays covered to avoid leaks. It also features a wide mouth opening that makes filling, pouring and cleaning easy.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
Stanleys aren't just for drinks! This food jar is perfect to store everything from snacks to soup. Plus, it'll lock in flavor and keep your food at the perfect temperature for hours.
Right now you can score the Stanley Adventure-To-Go Vacuum Bottle on sale for just $22. This flask can store liquid when you're on the go, and the lid doubles as a mug!
One of the more wallet-friendly Stanley water bottles is now on sale for a small discount. It has a 36 oz capacity, which is plenty to to keep you feeling hydrated on the go. Its easy, one-handed flip lid makes sipping effortless, while the leakproof design ensures no spills in your gym bag.
This lightweight water bottle was designed to carry the most amount of water without weighing you down. Perfect for sipping during workouts, on your daily commute and camping trips, the bottle has a wide mouth opening that allows you to quench your thirst quickly. It's available in a variety of vibrant hues and four different sizes.
This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.
Compared to most Stanley tumblers, this one has a unique look with no handle. Its large lid and mouthpiece makes it easy to add your favorite drinks, and its color contrast design gives it a premium look.
Made with AeroLight spun steel, Stanley bills the IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle as being 33% lighter than other stainless steel water bottles. That makes it super easy to take around with you, and the Flip Straw lid makes it super easy to sip from too.
Thanks to the built-in straw, this large tumbler is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go.
This Stanley thermos with an integrated spork is designed with a leakproof lid and can hold your favorite foods when you're on the go. Regardless of the temperature outside, it keeps food hot or cold for 7 hours. It seals tight and features a wide mouth, making it easy to clean.
While this water jug is the smallest of its family from Stanley, it still houses an impressive 40 oz of water. It'll keep your cold drinks cold for up to 14 hours, while having a sweat-proof coating that's perfect for trips to the gym. And when you're done drinking, just pop it in the dishwasher to clean.
Looking for something large to hold your beverages? The popular 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
Not only does Stanley make high-quality water bottles and coffee tumblers, they also have beer accessories! You'll be able to transport your favorite brew in this stylish growler that keeps beer cold and carbonated for up to 24 hours. It can store up to 64oz of your favorite beverage, making this ideal for any picnic, hike or camping trip. The growler also features an durable handle for easy pouring and a leak proof lid.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.