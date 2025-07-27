Amazon has Stanley water bottles on sale from $18 — here's 7 back to school deals worth shopping now

Back to school season is right around the corner — and aside from stocking up on school supplies and investing in a new wardrobe, you can't forget to upgrade your water bottle.

Fortunately, Amazon is currently knocking up to 35% off Stanley water bottles, which just so happen to be some of the best water bottles we've ever tested. If you're looking to sip in style for the upcoming semester, you really can't go wrong with these deals.

Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite back to school deals from the Stanley sale on Amazon.

Best Water Bottle Deals

Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19 at Amazon Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.

Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle (20 oz) : was $35 now $29 at Amazon Take your favorite beverages on the go with the 20 oz bottle that will keep them hot for 6 hours, cold for 8 hours and iced for 30 hours. It's made with Stanley’s featherweight spun-steel technology, making it 33% lighter than their standard stainless steel tumblers. It also has a locking lid to prevent spills and fits in most standard cup holders.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Jug with Handle (40 oz): was $45 now $30 at Amazon While this water jug is the smallest of its family from Stanley, it still houses an impressive 40 oz of water. It'll keep your cold drinks cold for up to 14 hours, while having a sweat-proof coating that's perfect for trips to the gym. And when you're done drinking, just pop it in the dishwasher to clean.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler (30 oz.): was $40 now $35 at Amazon This water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours and iced up for over two days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a built-in flip straw so you can sip your beverage.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $39 at Amazon This stylish, roomy tumbler is perfect for everyday adventures. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you everywhere and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation. The advanced FlowState lid can move between closed to prevent splashes, straw and an opening to sip from.