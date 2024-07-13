My favorite new running gear is this lightweight jacket that slips into a pocket

It’s ostensibly the middle of summer here in the UK, and yet the bit of running kit that has been most useful for me over the past month or so is a lightweight jacket. That says a lot about the state of the British summer, but also demonstrates the quality of the Montane Featherlite Nano Windproof, which is the perfect packable layer for runners.

That’s mostly because of how small it packs up — you push it into a small pocket on the collar and once packed it fits easily in the palm of your hand, or a small pocket in your shorts or running belt. It’s also very light at 1.8oz (for a size M), so once you’ve packed it away it’s easy to forget about it. I’ve done long and fast runs with the jacket tucked into a shorts pocket without it being noticeable.

(Image credit: Future)

That means you can always have the jacket to hand in changeable conditions, and we have certainly had changeable conditions around me of late. I’ve started runs in bright sunshine and before I’ve got through a mile it’s been raining and blowing a gale. Having a jacket you can whip out for extra warmth and protection from the elements has been invaluable, and the Montane Featherlite Nano now comes with me anytime the sky looks even slightly suspicious.

For such a lightweight jacket it does give quite a lot of protection too. It’s windproof and has a water repellent coating. While it won’t keep you dry in a downpour, it does keep you warm, and it shrugs off light showers. Along with running it's a handy extra layer for cycling and hiking, especially if you’re going up and down hills or mountains, where the weather might get chilly as you rise in elevation.

Montane Men's Featherlite Nano Windproof Jacket: $130 @ Montane

The Featherlite Nano jacket is a brilliant lightweight layer to have on hand during activities like running, cycling and hiking. It packs into a pocket and is windproof and water resistant while being quite breathable so you don’t overheat when working hard. It’s been an invaluable bit of gear for me for runs in changeable conditions.

While it’s not going to be warm enough for extremely cold conditions, it’s perfect for higher-intensity activities in mostly temperate climates. I also find a lightweight layer like this encourages me to get out the door and start running when it’s a little cold, knowing I can stash it in a pocket if I do start to get too warm a couple of miles into my run.

Despite how thin the jacket is, I’ve been impressed with its durability too — I’ve caught the ripstop nylon material on brambles several times during runs without it tearing. It also dries quickly if you do get caught in the rain, and it’s quick and easy to pack up the jacket even while running.

The jacket does not come cheap at $130 / £100, though I have seen it pop up in sales in the UK for £80. There only seems to be a men’s version available at the moment. There are two colors — yellow and stone blue — and it has quite a close-fitting design, which is good for running and cycling, but it’s not the most flattering option for general use, especially as the material is quite see-through.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors