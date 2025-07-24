I hiked through rain, wind and fog in the Rab Firewall Mountain Waterproof Jacket — here's my verdict

I was born to love hill walking and all things outdoorsy, but I was also born in Scotland, where you can get sun, hail, strong winds, and snow all within an hour. That’s why I’m always looking for a waterproof jacket that actually holds up in real weather, not just a light drizzle.

Recently, I’ve been testing the Rab Firewall Mountain Waterproof Jacket, and it’s proving to be a solid contender. It’s made from three-layer Pertex Shield, which gives you the holy trinity of hiking wear: waterproof, windproof, and breathable. At 15.5oz, it’s lightweight and packs down easily into a hiking bag.

I’ve worn it on several hill walks around the Pentland Hills, including a recent 1,200-foot climb in humid drizzle, gusty wind, and thick fog. Visibility was low, but the Firewall performed well. It kept me dry, comfortable, and focused on the trail rather than the weather.

Rab Firewall Mountain Waterproof Jacket: $240 at REI The Rab Firewall Mountain Jacket comes in black, mulberry, or tempest blue, with sizes from XS to XL. It has a slim fit and a longer cut, so it won’t ride up on hikes. If you plan to layer underneath, consider sizing up.

Rab describes the Firewall Mountain Jacket as suitable for general use, hill walking, and mountaineering. At $240/£245, it's positioned in the premium bracket for outdoor gear, and after testing it on several wet and windy hikes, I can say it performs as you’d hope for the price.

Weather protection is key on the trails, and this jacket has several features that help you stay comfortable. The sleeve cuffs can be adjusted to keep out wind and rain, and they’re shaped to fit easily over gloves. Both the hem and the hood are adjustable, too. The hood is generous in size, which makes it easy to wear with a ponytail or bun, and it still tightens securely when needed.

There’s also plenty of practical storage. The two side pockets are very deep, with zips that run high up the jacket, making them secure and roomy enough for stashing gloves, maps, snacks, you name it. There’s also a chest pocket designed for easy access while wearing a backpack or harness. There are even subtle underarm zips that offer extra ventilation on steeper climbs or warmer days. All of the zips use YKK AquaGuard technology, which means they’re coated with polyurethane to help keep water out.

(Image credit: Jessica Downey)

The women’s version comes in three colors. Black is a clean and classic option. Tempest Blue is a deep navy that reminds me of a stormy lake. Mulberry is bold without being obnoxiously bright, and I found it especially useful in foggy conditions where visibility was poor. It stood out just enough on the hillside without making me feel like a walking hazard to our local Highland cows.

In the men’s range, you’ll find Black and Tempest Blue again, alongside two different colorways. There’s a more earthy-toned Light Khaki and a two-tone version with Tempest Blue across the shoulders and a brighter shade called Maya Blue on the lower half.

For reference, I’m 5-ft 9 and tested the women’s size small. I appreciated the extra length, which gave good coverage and prevented any gaps between my jacket and waistband. I often struggle to find jackets that don’t ride up when hiking, but this one stayed in place and still felt light and easy to move in.

