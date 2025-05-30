I’m an avid hiker — and these are the 7 essentials I pack every time I hit the trails

As an avid hiker and outdoor gear reviewer, I spend a lot of time evaluating everything from boots and jackets to walkie-talkies and binoculars while on the trails. With so much equipment to constantly test — I’m not complaining — only the very best earns a permanent spot on my day hike packing list.

With that in mind, here are the seven hiking gear essentials I always bring along, including my favorite footwear, jacket, backpack, spotting optics, water bottle and more.

1. Nalgene Triton – $14

(Image credit: Dan Bracagllia/Tom's Guide)

Sometimes, there’s no beating a classic. For me, this is the case when it comes to the perfect water bottle for hikes. I’ve been rocking a Nalgene since the third grade and still find myself reaching for one anytime I’m getting ready to hit the trails.

Lightweight, durable and available in a wide range of sizes and styles, I’m personally partial to the original Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth, which is also our favorite reusable plastic water bottle available today.

Nalgene Triton Wide Mouth: was $14 now $4 at Amazon Hikers have been schlepping Nalgenes up and down mountains for 75 years, and I don’t see the trend stopping anytime soon. Impact-resistant, lightweight and generally leakproof, these affordable plastic reusable water bottles are my personal favorite when enjoying nature.

2. Infinity Tool 2.0 Modular Straps – $19

(Image credit: Dan Bracagllia/Tom's Guide)

I was skeptical of the Infinity Tool 2.0 Modular Straps the first time I encountered an Instagram ad for them a few years ago. Now, they’re a component of not only my hiking gear but also something I use pretty much every time I travel.

These stretchy rubber straps are virtually indestructible — technically, they’re rated for 70 pounds — and can be used for a seemingly infinite number of jobs, hence the name.

For example, I use an 8-inch strap to keep my Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio affixed to my hiking pack. I also use the same strap to keep my backpack attached to the handle of my roller bag when navigating airports. The metal hardware makes it painless to secure the strap down to just the right tightness, and undoing it is just as simple an affair.

Infinity Tool 2.0 Modular Straps : $19 at modl.com Use them to cinch down a sleeping bag, connect any number of accessories to your hiking pack, suspend a Bluetooth speaker from a tree branch or secure a lid shut. These stretchy straps with metal hardware are rated for between 40 and 70 pounds and are infinitely useful both on and off the trail.

3. Gerber Zilch pocket knife – $21

(Image credit: Dan Bracagllia/Tom's Guide)

I never hit the trails without a decent quality pocket knife. Whether it’s trimming down branches to create the perfect walking stick, cutting up an apple to share or opening a temperamental package of trail mix, my Gerber Zilch pocket knife is a reliable companion.

While you can spend hundreds or even thousands on a similar knife, this simple, 3.2-inch folding option will serve most folks just fine. The steel blade may not be the sharpest on the market, but it should hold its edge nicely. It also weighs only 2.2 ounces and comes in a range of fun colors to suit your taste.

Gerber Zilch: was $25 now $21 at Amazon The Gerber Zilch just may be the best pocket knife you can buy for less than $25. Simple, lightweight and durable, it sports a 3.1-inch steel blade, textured plastic handle and handy pocket clip.

4. REI Flash 22 pack – $59

(Image credit: Dan Bracagllia/Tom's Guide)

You can spend big, big bucks on a hiking pack, but you don’t need to. The $59 REI Flash 22 has been my go-to for a couple of years, not just when hitting the trails to hike but also when snowboarding, too.

It weighs just 14 ounces and boasts tons of features like a breathable mesh back and shoulder straps, dual water bottle pockets, loads of loops to attach accessories to, a hidden easy-access stash pocket, an expandable drawstring closure, an interior hydration pocket and an integrated hip-belt for particularly heavy loads.

REI Flash 22 backpack: $59 at REI The REI Flash 22 is an affordable and lightweight hiking backpack that doesn’t skimp on features, like tons of pockets and attachment points and an expandable/contractable design. It also has a mesh back and straps to keep you cool and a separate internal area for an optional hydration bladder.

5. Timberland Motion Access Mid hiking shoes – $150

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Proper footwear is perhaps the most important piece of hiking gear to get right. However, if you’re like me and hate the rigmarole of breaking in a new pair of boots, gosh, do I have good news for you. Timberland’s new Motion Access Mid Waterproof Sneakers look and wear just like a pair of modern hiking boots, except you don’t need to break them in.

They also check all the boxes when it comes to my footwear needs on the trail, including excellent traction and ankle support, a completely waterproof and relatively lightweight design, excellent durability and a stylish silhouette.

Timberland Motion Access Mid Waterproof Sneakers: $150 at Timberland The Timberland Motion Access Waterproof Sneakers are my current favorite footwear for hiking. Presently, only available in men’s sizes and styles, these comfy, grippy, supportive, waterproof badboys definitely feel more like hiking boots than trail shoes. They also look stylish whether on a hike or socializing after.

6. Nocs Zero Tube – $175

(Image credit: Dan Bracagllia/Tom's Guide)

The Nocs Zero Tube 10x25 waterproof monocular is the brand’s newest optic and my favorite to date, thanks to a ridiculously compact design. With a weight of about 6.5 ounces and a height of just under 4.5 inches, the Zero Tube won't slow your pace.

Whether you’re a fan of birding or simply enjoy taking in the natural scenery, the Zero Tube offers 10x magnification and crystal-clear optics, bringing the wondrous wilderness up close and personal.

It also features a grippy rubber impact-resistant housing, is IPX7 rated for water and dust-proofing, and shouldn’t fog up on you in even the steamiest environments thanks to a nitrogen-filled internal chamber. An adjustable twist-up eyecup and handy carrying clip round out the core features.

Nocs Zero Tube: $156 at nocsprovisions.com The Nocs Zero Tube is now a core component of my hiking gear pack thanks to a minimal footprint and impressive 10x magnifying power. It’s also built to survive the potential perils of the great outdoors with an impact-resistant, waterproof and fog-proof design.

7. Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight Hoody – $250

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

I’m obsessed with the Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight Hoody, and it just might be the best hiking jacket you’ll ever own. Designed to maximize your range of motion, with easy roll-up sleeves and just the right amount of stretch, the Nano-Air is almost like wearing no jacket at all… except it actually keeps you warm despite weighing just 8 ounces.

The all-synthetic exterior is abrasion and water-resistant, while the underarm panels are designed for ultimate breathability. Super soft and comfortable, with a hood that surprisingly fits over a climbing or bike helmet, I’m not kidding when I say that this is the most comfortable jacket I’ve worn, either on its own or under a rain shell. It even packs down into a zippered chest pocket for easy storage.

Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight Hoody: $249 at Patagonia Packable, lightweight, water- and abrasion-resistant and oh-so comfortable, the Nano-Air Ultralight Hoody is perfect for hardcore hikers. It’s also designed for maximum mobility and breathability, yet it is surprisingly warm.