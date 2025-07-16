Altra x Soar collab aims to elevate trail-running with innovative gear for race day

Long days spent racing in challenging conditions on the trails call for the best kit possible, and the new Soar x Altra range contains a range of gear sure to be of interest to dedicated trail runners.

London-based Soar is best-known for making premium running apparel and the collaboration with Altra features a high-end trail-racing top as well as innovative half tights and a running cap.

For their part, Altra makes some of the best trail-running shoes available, and the Altra Mont Blanc carbon plate shoe is included in the range.

Innovative trail kit from head-to-toe

(Image credit: Soar x Altra)

The top, cap and shoes in the range all come in the same Prism color, which is mostly white with rainbow splashes, while the half tights are black.

Altra’s Mont Blanc trail-running shoe has a carbon plate in the midsole, which uses two different foams to deliver a springy but stable ride. A Vibram outsole creates reliable grip across a wide range of terrains, and costs $260.

(Image credit: Soar x Altra)

The cap ($65) and top are both designed to be lightweight and breathable for long days in the sun, and the Trail Race top ($200) offers UPF 50 protection on panels on the shoulders, back and upper arms.

It also has reinforced sections to resist abrasion in the areas where you typically wear a backpack on long trail runs.

For me, however, the most exciting bit of gear in the range is the Trail Race shorts, which I’ve had a chance to test out myself.

High-storage trail shorts with NASA-inspired tech

(Image credit: Soar x Altra)

At $285 the Trail Race shorts are actually the most expensive product in the range, and they offer the most innovative features including RHEON strips on the legs.

These strips stiffen when you land to absorb some of the impact of running, then relax to allow you to run freely. RHEON has been used by other brands, most notably in marathon racing half tights from Adidas and Soar themselves.

The Soar x Altra half tight also offer a lot of storage for long runs, with four pockets and a loop system that can hold a jacket or trail-running poles.

I used the shorts for a long run on the trails, carrying two 250ml soft flasks, some gels and my phone, as well as a 20-mile training session that included a 10K road race. Needless to say I found they are exceptionally comfortable and supportive.

As someone who carries a lot of nutrition during road marathons, they’ll work well for that, as well as for the long runs on the trails they’re primarily designed for.

You don’t need to spend $285 to get a great pair of running shorts of course — the Rabbit Shredsters are great high-storage tights I’ve tested that cost $70, though don’t have the RHEON tech.

You can shop the whole range now on both the Soar and Altra websites, and also through select specialty retailers.

