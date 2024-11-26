My favorite Arc’teryx jacket is 30% off for Black Friday right now

Arc'teryx makes some of the most fashionable and functional gorpware money can buy, which is a problem if you like high-tech outerwear but hate breaking the bank. Fortunately, Black Friday is here and the jacket gods have smiled upon us in the form of deep savings on my absolute favorite Arc'teryx jacket.

For the first time in what feels like a zillion years, the Arc'teryx Atom SL Hoody can be yours for just $168, which is 30% off retail price. You'll need to spring for the blue option for the biggest savings — the Atom SL Hoody in black is only 15% off — but, let's be real, it's the most attractive of the three colors shown.

Arc’teryx Atom SL Hoody: was $240 now $168 @ Arc’teryx

The Atom SL Hoody in ‘Vitality II’ (blue) is currently 30% off via Arc’teryx directly with all sizes still available. This is not a drill. My favorite Arc’teryx hooded jacket doesn’t go on sale very often and $168 is a seriously good price for the most versatile piece of outerwear in my closet.

So, what makes the Arc'teryx Atom SL Hoody such a serious banger? For starters, it weighs just 9.5 ounces and can be packed down into a compact mass, making it a no-brainer to toss in your bag and bring along. The outside is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to keep you dry in light precipitation, while stretchy fleece side panels provide excellent ventilation and allow for maximum mobility.

Despite weighing next to nothing, strategically placed synthetic insulation around the chest and back does a mighty fine job keeping you warm in temperatures down into the mid-40s. There's also a stowable and cinchable storm hood, plenty of zippered pockets, an adjustable hem and elastic cuffs.

My favorite aspect of the Atom SL Hoody, however, is its adaptable disposition. When the weather's not too chilly, it can be worn as your main outerwear, but when the temps drop, it's also a great insulating layer, especially when worn with a proper winter jacket over it.

Living in Seattle, Washington where it's 45 degrees Fahrenheit and raining 250 days of the year, the Atom SL Hoody is also my go-to option for wearing underneath a rain shell, particularly because of how breathable it is.

In addition to all the technology and versatility, Arc'teryx is also a brand that stands by its products, offering a generous warranty policy for the life of the jacket with reasonably priced (sometimes free) repairs and replacements for worn-out garments. This is just another reason I'm such a big fan of Arc'teryx.

