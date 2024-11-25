I’ve found the 9 best Black Friday REI deals for The North Face, Patagonia, and Fjallraven winter outdoor gear

Black Friday is once again upon us, and here at Tom’s Guide, we’re checking out the best Black Friday deals. Although most of the deals are on the major outlets like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, REI also has an amazing winter sale going on right now.

Although I get emblazoned as a madwoman, I love hiking in the winter time. In the U.K. there aren’t many sunny winter days, so I need a jacket that can not only keep me warm but also keeps me dry. As much as I love my Patagonia down coat, it’s not exactly waterproof, so I’m in the market for a water-repellent and cozy jacket.

Let me walk you through the best winter gear I’ve found. From Patagonia, to The North Face, to Swedish brand Fjallraven, I’ve located some amazing sales.

Erin Bashford Staff Writer, Reviews Erin is an avid hiker, even in the winter months. She hiked South Korea's Naejangsan and Byeonsanbando national parks in the chilly fall and winter, kept warm by her Patagonia Glacier Parka. Her highest peak to date is Mount Fuji in July 2023, which she summited wearing her Patagonia Torrentshell Jacket and Merrell Moab hiking boots.

Best REI winter apparel deals

The North Face Fleeski Full Zip Fleece: was $120 now $83 at REI.com I’d get this fleece in black for versatility, but I love the white and purple shades, too. This fleece also comes in a pullover version, which is gorgeous, too. The fleece has an internal drawcord that locks at the hem so you can tighten it at your waist to prevent bitter winter air getting in. And if it couldn’t get any better, it’s also made from 100% recycled polyester.

Fjallraven Keb Padded Insulated Hoodie: was $250 now $174 at REI.com This hoodie is designed to be worn as a mid-layer in really cold weather, or as an outer layer in mild temperatures. Its hood is adjustable meaning you will be able to prevent it from flying off in windy weather, too. It’s currently still available in all sizes and colors, but I don’t think that’ll last long at this saving.

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket: was $400 now $279 at REI.com This jacket is constructed with a DryVent 2L shell and DWR, meaning it should keep you bone-dry in rain. It’s made from recycled polyester and has underarm venting for when your hike gets a bit sweaty. There’s a removable inside layer filled with taffeta so you can manage your temperature levels easily.

The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hoodie: was $220 now $153 at REI.com I love this jacket. It’s so trendy and modern while still being technically efficient. It’s water-repellent and the down baffles will keep you warm when it’s raining. The 600 goose down filling can keep you warm on even the coldest days.

Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka: was $350 now $244 at REI.com This coat is lightly padded, making it perfect for those winter days when the sun is shining. It’s available in black, navy, green, and yellow, and most sizes are still in stock. As with most of Fjallraven’s winter coats, the Kiruna has G-Loft Supreme insulation, which keeps you warm in damp conditions.

Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Men’s Jacket: was $365 now $255 at REI.com This is a massive deal, and just in time for the coldest months of the year. As a Scandinavian brand, it’s no surprise that Fjallraven has mastered cold weather wear. This jacket is available in all sizes and colors right now, so you can choose from black, to green, to blue, to red. This jacket is boosted with G-Loft Supreme synthetic insulation, which will keep you warm even when it’s raining.

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Pullover: was $129 now $79 at REI.com Hurry! There’s just one size and color left of this fleece. Patagonia’s line of Synchilla fleeces are made of some of the softest material I’ve ever felt. You can feel good about buying this one, too, as it’s made of 100% recycled polyester.

Patagonia Powder Town Men’s Pants: was $249 now $73 at REI.com Just a couple of sizes left in these jazzy ski pants. These pants are perfect for hitting the slopes because of their double-layered waterproof protection. Also, the snazzy color will make you easy to spot, so don’t worry about losing your friends. Even better, these pants could turn into the best apres-ski outfit in the whole ski resort.