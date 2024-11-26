I’ve found the 9 best Black Friday Under Armour deals from Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and Amazon

You don't have to stick to one retailer to find the best Black Friday deals on Under Armour. I've poured over Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart and Amazon to bring you the best deals on Under Armour I can find.
During this amazing winter sale, discounts are creeping up. For example, the best-selling Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is just $14 at Amazon right now, 43% off its retail price. I live in this tee during summer runs or winter workouts, and I love how versatile, quick-drying and breathable it is.
But that's not all, as you can also pick up deals like the Under Armour Women's Icon Fleece Oversized Hoodie for just $24 at Walmart, saving you $20.
Check out the best Under Armour deals I’ve found so far spanning Walmart, Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Best Amazon Under Armour deals
The best-selling men's activewear t-shirt is back on sale! This tee pulls in a whopping 92K reviews and counting and is hailed for being light, breathable and quick-drying.
The mid-impact sports bra offers strategic support for medium-impact activities like cycling, weight training and boxing. We adore the fit and durability.
Charged cushioning makes this UA Assert shoe a dream to run in. They're super durable with a 10mm offset, EVA sock liners and a lightweight upper.
Best Walmart Under Armour deals
These ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece shorts are brushed inside for even more warmth during winter. The ribbed cuffs, collar & bottom hem give these a wonderful fit.
Cozy up with this fleece front zip closure hoodie with front pockets to hold essentials. Its mid-weight design makes this a perfect fit for beneath jackets and coats this winter.
This full-zip training top is perfect for the winter months. Pair it with a thermal waterproof outer shell or layer it beneath a thicker coat for extra warmth. Personally, I rate this as a brilliant option for runners.
Best Dick's Sporting Goods Under Armour deals
This super cozy UA hoodie is heavily discounted for Black Friday. Its loose, comfortable fit is perfect for those who, like me, love bundling up during winter. The ultra-soft, mid-weight fleece sits beneath puffer coats and we love the range of bright colorways on sale.
These dual-layer fabric leggings feature an ultra-warm, brushed interior along with a fast-drying exterior to wick sweat. The elastic waistband sits on the hips for a secure fit and ColdGear technology keep you warm during those cold winter workouts.
This classic fit utility pant has a tapered leg fit and uses UA Storm technology to repel water without sacrificing on the breathability. You also have open hand pockets and a secure zip back pocket, plus 4-way stretch construction to help with multi-direction movement.
