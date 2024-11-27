Massive Puma Black Friday sale — up to 60% off fitness apparel, running shoes and more starting from $11

Puma lovers can rejoice because you can save up to 60% on the brand's apparel and shoes right now ahead of the Black Friday sales. These whopping discounts provide huge savings that can be made on heavily discounted clothes, apparel and workout shoes for a limited time while stocks last.
For example, the Amplifier sneakers are just $32 at Puma down from $70. And if you're looking to re-stock the essentials, the best-selling Puma Essentials men's t-shirt is just $11.
Find details on these deals and more below as I've scoured Puma Black Friday sales and selected my favorites here. Trust me, you don't want to miss them.
Puma Black Friday deals: quick links
- Shop all Puma deals here
- Essentials No. 1 Logo T-shirt: was $25 now $11
- Women's 2-in-1 Training Tank Top: was $45 now $26
- Viz Runner Repeat running shoes: was $70 now $27
- Tonal Collection Graphic Sweatpants: was $70 now $29
- Amplifier sneakers: was $70 now $32
- Puma Fit Eversculpt Training Jacket: was $65 now $35
- Riaze Prowl running shoes: was $85 now $38
- NYC Long Run Fleece Jacket: was $160 now $109
- Deviate NITRO 2 'Marathon Series': was $170 now $145
Puma Black Friday deals
High-tech heel bubbles in the Puma Amplifier midsole add comfort and next-level cushioning. Plus, a breathable mesh upper and supportive caging secure your feet whatever your workout style.
Save a bundle off the Viz Runner Repeat shoes. Happy customers report solid shoe construction, excellent support and a comfortable cushion underneath. Available in 2 colors, it’s a great running shoe at a great price.
The Riaze Prowl shoes are a “running-inspired silhouette” with a translucent EVA heel pod and a unique lacing system to keep your feet strapped. A flexible slip-on sock structure means a comfy fit, and the rubber outsole gives you a full grip.
I'm obsessed with the NYC Fleece. This insulated full-zip jacket adds an extra layer as you head outdoors and layers well with an outer during the colder months.
This cute fleece jacket features a contoured fit that won’t restrict movement. Puma’s breathable warmCELL technology traps heat, and there’s a stash pocket to keep valuables close to your chest. Continuing the trend of sustainable fashion, this jacket is also made with at least 50% recycled materials.
Bank the essentials with this training tee for just $11. It's a brand best-seller, crafted from 100% cotton to maximize comfort and style.
The Deviate Nitro Marathon Series combines maximum cushioning with maximum performance. They feature Puma’s updated Nitrofoam for improved responsiveness, integrated carbon fiber plate for propulsion, and a durable performance rubber outsole compound for traction. Granted, there's a newer Deviate 3 model, but we highly rate this shoe and it's a solid discount.
Designed for intense physical training, this tank uses dryCell technology to wick moisture, using at least 70% recycled materials for an eco-friendly angle. It’s a basic tank that’ll provide brilliant support during high-intensity training.
These super comfortable sweatpants use warmCELL tech: highly functional and breathable materials that retain heat and help maintain optimum temperature. With a matching hoody and white sneakers, we think the bright tones are on point.
