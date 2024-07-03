Massive MyProtein sale takes 40% off muscle-building protein powders — 5 deals I'd buy right now
Build muscle without breaking the bank
MyProtein is one of the most popular protein brands, offering high-quality whey powders, vegan options and a range of high-protein snacks to boost your post-workout recovery and help you reach your fitness goals.
And, right now, the supplement brand is offering 40% off everything site-wide as part of its 4th of July sale, making it a great time to stock the cupboards for summer. For instance, this 2.2lb bag of Vegan Protein Blend is down to just $24, from $40.
Or you can pick up the ever-popular Impact Whey Protein (2.2lbs) for $27, saving you $18 on the regular price. With so many discounts available right now, I've scoured the MyProtein sale for the five that are worth picking up this 4th of July.
MyProtein sale — quick links
Best MyProtein deals right now
MyProtein Vegan Protein Blend (2.2lbs): was $40 now $24
This high-quality plant-based powder uses a mixture of pea and brown rice protein to deliver 21g of protein per 34g serving. You get four flavors to choose from too, including Banana Bread, Mocha, Tiramisu and Vanilla Chai, which are a lot less sweet than MyProtein's usual offerings.
MyProtein Impact Whey Protein (2.2lbs): was $45 now $27
This popular powder comes in 14 (mostly sweet) flavors, including Birthday Cake, Cookies and Cream, and Vanilla Ice Cream. There's also an unflavored version if you want to mix the 25g serving into smoothies and get 19g of whey protein.
MyProtein The Plant Protein: was $42 now $25
If you're looking for a comprehensive powder that'll support your recovery, The Plant Protein mixes pea, pumpkin seed, and watermelon seed proteins to give you 25g of protein from each 41.8g serving. And, you pick up the discount tub in Banana Bread, Mocha and Vanilla Chai flavors.
MyProtein Clear Whey Isolate - Jelly Belly Edition: was $28 now $17
This candy-flavored powder is an ideal option if you're not a fan of milky shakes. All you need to do is mix a 24.5g scoop with some water, and you're ready to rehydrate and get 20g of protein per drink. Or, add some ice too and you've got a perfect drink for keeping cool in the summer months.
MyProtein Protein Pancake Mix: was $27 now $16
Pancakes are delicious, but it can be a hassle to properly blend your protein powder into the batter. Fortunately, you don't have to with this pancake mix, delivering 22g of protein per 52.5g serving. There's an unflavored version if you want to add toppings, or a buttermilk edition if you prefer, and all you need to do it mix with water and give it a quick fry.
