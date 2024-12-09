I've been increasing my lower-body mobility and speeding up exercise recovery — here’s how I do it in just 5 minutes

I often experience tightness in my lower body, particularly in my hip flexors, which can stem from several factors: spending too much time sitting at my desk, engaging in repetitive high-impact activities like running, or simply carrying stress and tension throughout the week. The one thing these factors all have in common is that they could be alleviated with some mobility work.

To address this, I decided to keep things simple and time-efficient by starting a 5-minute mobility routine every night before bed. The routine, created by qualified Pilates instructor and personal trainer Katy Bath, is easy to follow and can be done at home or in the gym. All you need is one of the best yoga mats to get started.

You can check out Bath’s demonstrations below and follow along. The five exercises are dynamic movements rather than static stretches, which makes the routine an active-but-gentle 5 minutes. It’s low-impact, low-intensity, and perfect for winding down at the end of the day.

Watch Katy Bath's 5-Minute Mobility Routine

Working a desk job means I spend a lot of time sitting down, and more often than not, my posture isn’t great as I hunch over my screen. If that sounds familiar, you’ll know the tight, tense feeling that creeps in by the end of the day. This is one reason why this mobility routine has been such a game-changer for me.

The routine gently guides you into deep stretches and encourages your joints to move through their full range of motion. As you work through the movements, you can feel the relief of pressure in your lower body. Personally, I’ve found it much easier to get comfortable and relax in bed after completing this 5-minute mobility sequence.

It’s also been a huge help for my exercise recovery. Whether you’re into running, cycling, weightlifting, or any activity that involves repetitive movement, you’ve likely felt the stiffness that can linger after a tough session. Mobility work helps counter this by relaxing tight muscles, speeding up recovery, and preparing the body for your next workout.

Training for my first marathon this year taught me a lot. I realized how crucial strength exercises are for runners, how much of a difference the best running shoes can make, and that cross-training doesn’t have to mean hardcore workouts 24/7. Mobility work is an excellent and often overlooked form of training that complements everything else.



Finally, mobility exercise is a great way to reconnect with the body and focus on your breath work, which can feel very grounding. Plus, releasing tension in tight areas of the body not only eases physical discomfort but also helps alleviate feelings of stress.

