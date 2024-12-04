The Nike Pegasus is the top running shoe among Strava users in 2024 — as a running shoe reviewer here’s why I think it’s the people’s favorite

The Nike Pegasus has long been a favorite at Tom’s Guide, and for good reason. In our guide to the best running shoes, the Pegasus 41 earned the title of best Nike running shoe and secured the number two spot overall. Now, Strava’s 2024 Year in Sport Trend Report has crowned the Nike Pegasus as the most popular running shoe among its users.

Strava’s findings are based on what gear Strava users have been listing in their activities this year, and the Nike Pegasus came out trumps for top recorded running shoe. The report doesn’t specify which model from the Pegasus line is most popular, but the series has earned a longstanding reputation as a reliable workhorse.

Seeing as we witnessed the Nike Pegasus 41 come out this year, I’m going to focus on this model and share my thoughts on why I think it’s such a popular running shoe.

Nike Pegasus 41: was $140 now $83 at nike With a versatile design, the Nike Pegasus 41 performs well for daily runs, long-distance training, and even casual wear. Right now, it’s on sale for $119 (down from $140), but if you use the code CYBER at checkout, the price drops even further to just $83. Shop the women's version for the same price here.

Why the Pegasus wins

Nike's global reputation as a leading athletic brand undoubtedly plays a role in its popularity, and the Pegasus line is one of its longest-running and most successful series. Since its debut in 1983, Nike has consistently worked on improving the Pegasus.

The Pegasus 41, which is the latest version of the shoe, demonstrates this evolution with its lightweight engineered mesh upper for breathability and secure fit, a React foam midsole that delivers a responsive and cushioned ride, and a durable rubber outsole designed for reliable traction across various surfaces.

It's an extremely versatile and reliable running shoe

The Nike Pegasus 41 is the kind of running shoe that caters to a wide range of runners. Whether you’re a beginner lacing up for your first 5K, a seasoned marathoner, or someone simply logging daily miles to keep fit, this shoe delivers.

The midsole features Nike’s ReactX foam, which is softer and offers greater energy return than its predecessor's React foam. Additionally, the two Air Zoom pods embedded within the ReactX foam (one under the heel and one under the forefoot) enhance the responsiveness of the shoe. This helps create a lightweight feel that caters to both steady-paced training runs and faster efforts.

Meanwhile, the outsole, with its thick layer of rubber and Nike’s signature waffle pattern, provides reliable traction on wet pavements and light trails.

It's an affordable daily trainer

While high-performance running shoes can command premium prices, the Pegasus 41 finds the sweet spot between quality and affordability. Priced at $140 when not on sale, it’s more budget-friendly than some of its daily trainer rivals like the the New Balance 1080v13 ($165) and the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 ($160).

In my role testing shoes, I always strive to consider people’s budgets when recommending a pair, alongside their running habits and goals. The Pegasus stands out as an easy choice for runners seeking a reliable daily trainer that performs well across a variety of runs and doesn't break the bank.