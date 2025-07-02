I'm a marathon runner and this 15-minute Pilates workout is a game-changer for glute strength

Everyone can benefit from adding Pilates to their training routine, because it’s great for increasing the functional strength of your deep core muscles through low-impact workouts.

It’s particularly useful for runners and other athletes looking to become stronger and more injury-resilient; as a marathoner, the core strength you gain from Pilates is ideal for helping maintain my running form deep into long races.

I’m just kicking off a marathon training block and looking to build a strong base through core workouts, so this 15-minute core workout for runners from Pilates instructor Chanel Korhonen caught my eye while scrolling YouTube.

All you need to give it a go is one of the best yoga mats, and it’s suitable for all fitness levels. Though those new to Pilates or core workouts might have to take a couple of extra breaks.

Watch Chanel Korhonen’s 15-minute Pilates workout for runners

15 MIN. Pilates for Runners w/ Instructions | Beginner Friendly | No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

The session is demonstrated by both Korhonen and fitness trainer Julia Reppel, who has some great workouts for runners on her own YouTube channel, as it happens.

You’ll be moving for the whole 15 minutes, with even the short breaks you get between exercises involving active recovery rather than total rest.

I gave the session a go after an easy run; here are my main takeaways.

It’s not an abs-focused session

If you’re looking for core workouts to carve out your abs in particular, this isn’t the one to go for. Many Pilates sessions focus on the abs, and you engage them during this workout, but it’s much more focused on the glutes, hamstrings and hips.

Expect more bridges, fire hydrants and side leg raises, all of which are great exercises for runners looking to build strength in the muscles that power the sport.

You stack moves on top of each other

Korhonen has designed the workout so you combine several moves at a time to target the same muscle group, increasing the intensity with each added exercise.

For example, with the glute bridge, you start with the standard move, then lift one leg off the floor and perform toe taps while holding the bridge, then add single-leg glute bridges.

This is worth bearing in mind because when you start a new series of moves, the first exercise should feel manageable, leaving room for it to progress as you add more movements on.

Your glutes will burn in new and unexpected ways

I’ve done a lot of running-focused core workouts in my time, and one of the most challenging parts is always when you lie on your side and work your glutes and hips by raising your top leg.

Whether you’re doing leg raises, pulses, or just holding the leg in a raised position, it always results in a deep burn and shaking muscles for me, especially on the side of my glutes. It’s always a reminder that I need to do more strength work in this area.

Runners will need to do other strength work too

A strong core is vital to running well, but if you try this workout to support your training, it’s also worth doing more leg-focused strength workouts.

This six-move dumbbell workout is a great session for runners that I do regularly, and you could even stack the two and do the Pilates core routine after the dumbbell workout.