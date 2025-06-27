I’m a marathoner and this 10-minute kettlebell workout is perfect for adding onto the end of runs

As a keen runner who finds it hard to fit in as much supportive strength training as I should be doing, I find short workouts you can do at the end of a run one of the most convenient options.

That’s because I’m already in my sports kit and feel motivated to move after enjoying my run, so doing 10 to 20 minutes more training before I shower doesn’t feel like a burden.

This strength workout for runners only takes 10 minutes and all you need to do it is one of the best kettlebells. It can also be done anywhere you have 10-15 meters of space to move, so doing it outdoors after your run is probably your best option.

The workout routine has been put together by Stephen Scullion, an Irish elite runner who competed in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.

Scullion is using a 17.5lb kettlebell for the workout, but use whatever weight is appropriate for you. I actually used a dumbbell for the session myself and it was fine, though a little unwieldy for the kettlebell swings in the workout.

Watch Stephen Scullion’s 10-minute kettlebell workout for runners

Gym routine for runners | helped me run 209 marathon - YouTube Watch On

The workout involves doing a series of lower-body focused moves like walking lunges and kettlebell swings, often broken up by plyometric exercises like single-leg hops, which are a great addition to any running-specific routine.

There isn't a particular strict structure to the session, so make sure you can see and hear Scullion as he demonstrates the moves and provides pointers on how best to do them. Take breaks as you need to — I just paused the video when I needed a breather so I didn't fall behind.

I did the workout after an easy run, here are my main takeaways.

You do need a bit of space

You need a runway of 10-15m to do some of the moves in the workout like calf walks and walking lunges, which is why it's a great session to do outside at the end of your run.

If you don't have a good spot to do it outdoors after your run, then you can do it inside but might have to turn around more often to complete the walking moves.

There are a lot of plyometric moves

I loved the amount of plyometric moves you do in the workout, which include broad jumps and squat jumps as well as single-leg hops. I always like to include jumping moves in my workouts and I find that doing them after a run when my legs are warmed up is better than going into them a bit cold during standalone strength sessions.

Plyometric exercises are fantastic for developing the strength and power that will benefit you during runs, so make sure to follow Scullion's instructions for them regarding jumping as high as possible and trying to be as light on your feet as you can in between jumps.

The workout isn't too long or demanding

The two main reasons I sometimes skip strength workouts during a hard week of running is that I can't find the time and don't want to work too hard on exercise that isn't running. I also dislike running when I have DOMS from strength sessions.

This workout is well-judged in that it doesn't take too long and doesn't wreck your legs, but still will have a beneficial effect in improving your lower-body strength and power.

You may want to do some heavier strength work too

While it is a benefit of this workout that it isn't too demanding, if you're getting serious with your strength training for running then you will probably want to also have some heavier weights sessions on your plan.

Classic compound lifts like squats and deadlifts are great for runners, and using heavy weights with those moves is needed to stimulate the growth that will benefit you on the run. Doing this workout a couple of times a week alongside a session with heavier weights would work well.

This is a very running-specific session

Many workouts for runners are just great core and leg sessions anyone can benefit from, but I'd say this routine is so focused on runners it's not one I'd add to my training plan if I wasn't into the sport.

The moves will make you stronger for other sports that involve running, of course, and it's no bad thing to improve your running strength and form in general, but there are probably sessions you could prioritize instead to get more general benefits, like this 10-minute full-body kettlebell workout.