I’m a marathoner trying to do more strength training and this 35-minute dumbbell workout is my new go-to session

After many years of running without doing proper strength training I finally got myself in gear this year and managed to do it more consistently — something I’m sure has helped me run my two fastest marathons ever this spring.

I used micro workouts to help me do more regular strength work at first, and have also done this dumbbell workout for runners many times, but I also keep an eye out on YouTube for longer strength sessions that I can add to my routine.

That’s how I clocked this 35-minute strength workout for runners from fitness trainer Lindsey Bomgren, founder of Nourish Move Love, which I immediately gave a try.

It contains all the key elements I look for in a runner’s workout, with focus on the legs, glutes and core, and all you need to do it is a set of dumbbells.

I used 27.5-pound weights but if you have a set of the best adjustable dumbbells at home they would be ideal as you could change the weight to suit each move.

It's also not just a workout that runners will benefit from. If you do any sport that involves running, it's worth doing, and if you just want an effective legs and core session to add to your routine then give it a go.

Watch Nourish Move Love’s 35-minute dumbbell workout for runners

35-Minute Strength Workout Every Runner Needs - YouTube Watch On

The workout video also contains a short warm up and some cool down stretches, and it’s well worth doing those sections as well — you’ll still be done in under 35 minutes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the main section of the workout itself you do two rounds of nine strength exercises, which focus on the legs and glutes.

In these rounds you work for 40 seconds and rest for 20 seconds, and each round focuses on one half of the body. So you do all the moves on your right side in the first round and then left side in the second.

After the two rounds are done you finish with a quick core burner, where you do each move for 40 seconds and rest for just 10 seconds before moving on.

Throughout the workout, another trainer, Rachel, demonstrates easier variations of the moves, so you can do those or switch to them halfway through a set if needed.

I gave the workout a go and it impressed me as a session that covers all the bases runners need to look at in their strength work. Here are my main takeaways.

The warm up would be good for runs too

Before the workout proper even started I was already pleased I’d found the video, because the short warm-up you do to prepare for the dumbbell exercises is a great option for runs as well.

It wakes up all the key muscles in your legs, hips and glutes you’ll be using on the run with a series of dynamic stretches and movements like high knees that also slowly ramp up your heart rate so you’re ready to go at the end of it.

The focus is on unilateral moves

When running you put a lot of force through one leg at a time, so the focus on single-sided moves during the workout is a great way to train for the sport.

You do a full round focusing on each side of the body through moves like single-leg deadlifts and glute bridges with one leg raised, along with the odd bilateral move like front squats.

This not only ensures each side gets stronger for running, it also highlights any strength imbalances in your body and helps you to address them.

You also improve your stability

One extra benefit of the work you do on one leg is that there are many moves that challenge your balance, which trains the deep stabilizing muscles in your body.

This stability is highly beneficial to runners, especially deep in long races where you’re trying not to let your shoulders and hips drop as you get tired and your form begins to suffer.

You could do the strength section as a standalone workout

I finished the strength portion of the workout after around 25 minutes and doing that alone would be a great workout for runners if you don’t have time to also do the core-focused finisher.

The nine moves you do are not only great for working the entire lower body, but you also train your chest and back, as well as strengthening the core.

There’s no set timer on screen

A quick admin note; the only timer on screen counts down the entire workout, so you’re someone who likes to know exactly how much time you have left in each set then you’ll have to listen out for Bomgren’s countdowns.

You need a step for the calf raises

Calf raises are probably the single most important exercises for runners to do in my opinion, and you’ll be doing a set on each leg during this workout.

These are done off a step or some other raised surface — Bomgren uses a weight plate, for example. This allows you to lower your heel past the step and get a bigger range of motion with the move, increasing its effectiveness.