I use these 3 kettlebell exercises to strengthen my core when I'm short on time and equipment — here's why you'll love them

When I’m short on time and equipment (often), I use a medium to heavy kettlebell and get to work strengthening my core muscles at home. These three kettlebell exercises will crop up in my routine because they target multiple muscle groups within the network of core muscles within the body and give my torso a great workout.

For these moves, I recommend one of the best kettlebells for weightlifting. I would opt away from an adjustable kettlebell, but this type of weight can be useful if you know you need to change weights often. If you can, stick to the same medium-heavy weight for each exercise.

Below, I cover each kettlebell abs exercise in more detail, plus ways to scale and the benefits. Grab just one weight, and let’s get started.

What are the 3 kettlebell abs exercises?

Here they are.

Single straight-arm kettlebell sit-ups

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This challenging take on the sit-up requires you to perform the move while holding a kettlebell in one hand, keeping your arm straight as you lift your upper body to a seated position.

If you find this too challenging and don't have many weight options, hold the kettlebell with both hands, or use one hand to grip the floor and support.

Start on your back with knees bent and feet planted on the mat

Brace your core

Hold a kettlebell in your right hand using an overhand grip. The kettlebell should rest on your inner forearm

Press your right arm overhead with the kettlebell over your right shoulder and the elbow extended

Using your core muscles, perform a sit-up, pulling your torso upward to an upright seated position. Keep your arm close to your ear throughout so that the weight stays directly over the shoulder

With control, slowly lower to the floor, rolling down your spine to the starting position

Switch sides

Perform 3-4 sets of 8-10 reps.

Kettlebell windmills

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Windmills are a side-body masterclass for the obliques, building core and shoulder stability and strength at the same time. The main challenge is to keep the kettlebell stacked over your shoulder and control it as you lower your body toward the floor. I’d opt for a slightly lighter weight than you’d use for your strongest side.

Stand with your feet slightly narrower than shoulder-width apart

Hold a kettlebell in your right hand, then raise your right arm overhead

Engage your lats and keep your right shoulder pulled back

Turn both of your feet slightly to the left at a 45-degree angle

Gaze at the kettlebell, engage your core and shift your right hip behind you, softly bending your left knee

Slide your left hand down the inside of the left leg, reaching your fingertips toward the floor

Pause, then slowly raise to the starting position

Switch sides

Perform 3-4 sets of 8-10 reps.

Lateral kettlebell swings

(Image credit: Sam Hopes/ Future owns)

The lateral swing is also a great side-body exercise, targeting the arms, shoulders, hips and obliques.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and the kettlebell between your legs

Softly bend your knees, engage your core and set your shoulders back and down

Grip the weight in your right hand and straighten your arm, then slightly swing it to the left

Drive the kettlebell across to the right up to shoulder height. Stand tall and squeeze your glutes

Control the weight across your body to just below and outside of the left knee, hinging at the hips and softly re-bending the knees on the way down

Switch sides

Perform 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps.

As the bell crosses over the body, gently rotate your midsection. It’ll look a little like a single-arm golf swing in action.

When training your core, remember to include the three planes of motion to target as many muscle groups as you can. That means rotation, lateral movement and forward and backward motion. These three moves do all three.

Your core muscles are responsible for movement and stability, contributing to different types of motion. For example, your oblique muscles aid side flexion and extension (imagine running your left hand down the outside of your left leg), so you’ll need to include lateral flexion, extension and rotation to strengthen them.

The six-pack muscles (the rectus abdominis) work during spine flexion and extension, so you can target them with moves like sit-ups and kettlebell swings.

If these moves aren’t for you, check out some of my other recommendations below.