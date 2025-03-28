5 minutes, 4 exercises, and 1 kettlebell are all you need to build total body strength

Features
By published

Grab a kettlebell and get stuck into these full-body moves

a photo of a man doing a kettlebell workout
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fitting in an effective full-body workout doesn’t have to involve countless hours spent at the gym (or bundles of sweat). As seen with this five-minute workout from physical therapist Dan Hellman, a productive four-move workout session that hits every major muscle group can be just as beneficial.

Hellman uses his body weight and a range of the best kettlebells to add some extra resistance to this workout. And, as research from the Journal of Human Kinetics shows, doing so can help improve cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength, along with core stability, balance, and more.

So, once you’ve grabbed a pair of kettlebells, you’re good to go. Keep scrolling to watch how to do the strength session, discover the benefits of kettlebell training, and learn why building total body strength is important.

How to do the workout

5 Minute Kettlebell Workout You Can Do Everyday! - YouTube 5 Minute Kettlebell Workout You Can Do Everyday! - YouTube
Watch On

This kettlebell workout contains four moves, including:

The idea is to complete this circuit two to four times, depending on your fitness level. If you complete multiple sets, physical therapist Hellman recommends taking up to two minutes of rest in between.

The great thing about this workout is that all moves are compound exercises, meaning they recruit multiple muscle groups all at once. So you’re essentially getting more bang for your buck.

The four-move circuit also contains unilateral training exercises, like a half-kneeling press and a single arm bent over row, which are movements performed using one arm or leg, or on one side of the body. These types of exercises can help correct muscle imbalances and improve coordination.

Do kettlebell workouts really work?

“Of course they do,” Ian Groves, certified personal trainer and managing director of Training Station says. “Any time you use resistance, which includes barbells, dumbbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, or even your bodyweight, you can get a workout in.”

According to Groves, one of the best things about kettlebells is their versatility. “Kettlebells can help you to build total body strength because there are a variety of exercises you can do with them,” Groves says. So while the workout might only touch on four moves, you could try goblet squats, Romanian deadlifts, Russian twists, and chest presses.

Another reason why these pieces of fit kit are worth their weight in gold? “Compared to dumbbells, kettlebells have an uneven weight distribution, which means your core and grip strength will get worked to a greater extent,” Groves explains According to a 2024 article, published in The Cureus Journal of Medical Science, kettlebell training can also add value to training programs by ‘enhancing strength, power, endurance, explosive power, and postural coordination’.

Meanwhile, an earlier 2019 article, published in the Journal of Human Kinetics concluded that kettlebell exercises can be a more ‘accessible’ strength and aerobic training alternative to increase and maintain cardiorespiratory health, power, and strength performance, at a low cost.

If you’re new to kettlebell training, our guide on holding a kettlebell properly will teach you five grips to know about before you lift.

man holding a kettlebell in a lunge and twist exercise

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Why is building total body strength important?

From slowing down the natural rate of muscle loss that comes with aging to enhancing balance and boosting confidence—building total body strength is important for many reasons. But as training and nutrition specialist at fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics, Rowan Clift says building total body strength is crucial because it can help with functional fitness.

“Strength across your entire body helps you move more efficiently in daily life—whether it’s lifting groceries, climbing stairs, or playing sports,” he explains.

Clift says building full body strength can also help with injury prevention, along with improving power and endurance. “A well-balanced, strong body supports your joints and posture, reducing the risk of injury,” the expert says.

Building total body strength can also help you stay strong as you age and give your metabolism a boost. “More muscle means a higher resting metabolic rate, which helps with fat loss and overall body composition,” Clift adds.

More from Tom's Guide

Becks Shepherd
Becks Shepherd

Becks is a lifestyle journalist who specializes in writing about wellness and home products, from mattresses to weighted blankets and cooling comforters. She has tested a number of mattresses for Tom's Guide, putting them through their paces to see if they stand up to the brand's claims, and offering recommendations as to the type of sleeper they will (and won't) suit. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Fitness
a photo of a man doing a kettlebell workout
5 minutes, 4 exercises, and 1 kettlebell are all you need to build total body strength
a photo of the Skechers Go-Walk Slip-in shoes
My mom swears by these Skechers slip-in shoes — and they are currently 36% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
woman with strong abs and legs
I'm a personal trainer — here's why the 30/30/30 rule is trending
a woman&#039;s abs
I tried the viral Nikola’s Pilates 7-minute tiny waist and abs workout — here’s what happened
Stanley Quencher 2.0 on a blue background
Quick! The famous Stanley Quencher is just $33 in the Amazon Spring Sale
Two women wearing Lululemon active wear
Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section spring restock beats Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 17 finds I'm shopping from $9
Latest in Features
ChatGPT logo in a kitchen with ants
I used ChatGPT Vision and Deep Research to rid my kitchen of sugar ants for good — here’s how I did it
AI generated imagery of famous artwork created using ChatGPT
ChatGPT’s AI image generator just got a huge upgrade — here’s 7 incredible examples of what it can do
a photo of a man doing a kettlebell workout
5 minutes, 4 exercises, and 1 kettlebell are all you need to build total body strength
Young Asian woman using a laptop on a train
70% of Americans commute every week – here's why a VPN is your ideal companion
a photo of the Garmin Forerunner 265 and the Apple Watch 10 on the wrist
I walked 7,000 steps with the Apple Watch 10 and Garmin Forerunner 265 — and one was way more accurate
SeeStar S30 smart telescope used to capture galaxies.
I’m pairing my smartphone with this smart telescope for the next solar eclipse this weekend
More about fitness
woman with strong abs and legs

I'm a personal trainer — here's why the 30/30/30 rule is trending
a photo of the Skechers Go-Walk Slip-in shoes

My mom swears by these Skechers slip-in shoes — and they are currently 36% off in the Amazon Spring Sale

Alex Wolff as Tom Backster in &quot;The Line&quot;

Hulu’s new college-set thriller is the one movie I’ll be watching this weekend — here’s why
See more latest
Most Popular
AI generated imagery of famous artwork created using ChatGPT
ChatGPT’s AI image generator just got a huge upgrade — here’s 7 incredible examples of what it can do
woman with strong abs and legs
I'm a personal trainer — here's why the 30/30/30 rule is trending
ChatGPT logo in a kitchen with ants
I used ChatGPT Vision and Deep Research to rid my kitchen of sugar ants for good — here’s how I did it
a photo of the Garmin Forerunner 265 and the Apple Watch 10 on the wrist
I walked 7,000 steps with the Apple Watch 10 and Garmin Forerunner 265 — and one was way more accurate
The Eight Sleep Pod 4 on a mattress in a bedroom with the Pod 4 hub next to the bed
Forget the Scandinavian Sleep Method — why the Eight Sleep Pod 4 could be the answer to your bed sharing woes
Young Asian woman using a laptop on a train
70% of Americans commute every week – here's why a VPN is your ideal companion
Three green bedroom plants in pots on bedside table next to bed with wooden head board and amber bedding
This TikToker reckons bedroom plants can improve your sleep quality, but do the experts agree?
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 launch — Everything you need to know
Switch 2 and Mario
I can't wait to get my hands on these Nintendo Switch 2 games
a woman&#039;s abs
I tried the viral Nikola’s Pilates 7-minute tiny waist and abs workout — here’s what happened