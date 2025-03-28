5 minutes, 4 exercises, and 1 kettlebell are all you need to build total body strength

Fitting in an effective full-body workout doesn’t have to involve countless hours spent at the gym (or bundles of sweat). As seen with this five-minute workout from physical therapist Dan Hellman , a productive four-move workout session that hits every major muscle group can be just as beneficial.

Hellman uses his body weight and a range of the best kettlebells to add some extra resistance to this workout. And, as research from the Journal of Human Kinetics shows, doing so can help improve cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular strength, along with core stability, balance, and more.

So, once you’ve grabbed a pair of kettlebells, you’re good to go. Keep scrolling to watch how to do the strength session, discover the benefits of kettlebell training, and learn why building total body strength is important.

How to do the workout

5 Minute Kettlebell Workout You Can Do Everyday! - YouTube Watch On

This kettlebell workout contains four moves, including:

The idea is to complete this circuit two to four times, depending on your fitness level. If you complete multiple sets, physical therapist Hellman recommends taking up to two minutes of rest in between.

The great thing about this workout is that all moves are compound exercises , meaning they recruit multiple muscle groups all at once. So you’re essentially getting more bang for your buck.

The four-move circuit also contains unilateral training exercises, like a half-kneeling press and a single arm bent over row, which are movements performed using one arm or leg, or on one side of the body. These types of exercises can help correct muscle imbalances and improve coordination.

Do kettlebell workouts really work?

“Of course they do,” Ian Groves, certified personal trainer and managing director of Training Station says. “Any time you use resistance, which includes barbells, dumbbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, or even your bodyweight, you can get a workout in.”

According to Groves, one of the best things about kettlebells is their versatility. “Kettlebells can help you to build total body strength because there are a variety of exercises you can do with them,” Groves says. So while the workout might only touch on four moves, you could try goblet squats , Romanian deadlifts , Russian twists, and chest presses .

Another reason why these pieces of fit kit are worth their weight in gold? “Compared to dumbbells, kettlebells have an uneven weight distribution, which means your core and grip strength will get worked to a greater extent,” Groves explains According to a 2024 article , published in The Cureus Journal of Medical Science, kettlebell training can also add value to training programs by ‘enhancing strength, power, endurance, explosive power, and postural coordination’.

Meanwhile, an earlier 2019 article , published in the Journal of Human Kinetics concluded that kettlebell exercises can be a more ‘accessible’ strength and aerobic training alternative to increase and maintain cardiorespiratory health, power, and strength performance, at a low cost.

If you’re new to kettlebell training, our guide on holding a kettlebell properly will teach you five grips to know about before you lift.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Why is building total body strength important?

From slowing down the natural rate of muscle loss that comes with aging to enhancing balance and boosting confidence—building total body strength is important for many reasons. But as training and nutrition specialist at fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics , Rowan Clift says building total body strength is crucial because it can help with functional fitness .

“Strength across your entire body helps you move more efficiently in daily life—whether it’s lifting groceries, climbing stairs, or playing sports,” he explains.

Clift says building full body strength can also help with injury prevention , along with improving power and endurance. “A well-balanced, strong body supports your joints and posture , reducing the risk of injury,” the expert says.

Building total body strength can also help you stay strong as you age and give your metabolism a boost. “More muscle means a higher resting metabolic rate, which helps with fat loss and overall body composition,” Clift adds.