I tried this 3-move ab workout loved by Miranda Kerr and Candice Swanepoel for a month — here's what happened to my body

As a personal trainer, I’ve always been curious about how models stay in such incredible shape. What do they eat? How do they train? And surely, they secretly hate burpees too, right?

It’s not that I want to look like them (well, I kind of do), but I genuinely admire the genetics, discipline, and sheer hard work they put into sculpting those long, lean physiques. Their bodies are part of their job, and maintaining that level of fitness doesn’t happen by chance.

So, in the name of curiosity (and core strength), I decided to try a workout created by Justin Gelband — a world-class trainer often dubbed “The Model Whisperer.” He’s known for using his extensive knowledge of exercise science and years of functional movement coaching to craft routines that promise real results.

Gelband has trained an impressive line-up of clients, including Victoria’s Secret models Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, and Karlie Kloss — not to mention Taylor Swift and Leonardo DiCaprio. His method, known as the JG Method, focuses on slow, controlled micro-movements designed to build strength, improve alignment and posture, whilst sculpting long, lean muscle. Think: functional training meets Pilates.

Over the past 30 days, I’ve been testing out Gelband-inspired workouts — and even jumped on a Zoom with the very man himself. And let me tell you: these workouts might look simple, but they’re deceptively tough. Expect low-impact, functional moves that fire up your deep core muscles while improving mobility and stability.

One of his ab-specific routines that really stuck with my style of training was this three-move circuit using just a yoga mat and a football. I committed to doing it three to four times a week — and I was surprised by how challenging it turned out to be. Here’s what happened.

Justin Gelband’s 3-move ab workout

This wasn’t your average ab circuit. Instead of endless crunches, Gelband’s moves are about focus, control, and precision.

1. Crunch to reach (12–15 reps each side)

Start lying on your back with a small Pilates ball or football between your legs. Extend one arm straight toward the ceiling. Pull your belly button in to engage your core, then crunch up, reaching your fingertips high. Repeat on the other side.



”The key isn’t endless crunches,” Gelband says. “It’s about activating the deeper core muscles with targeted, effective exercises.”

2. Diagonal crunch with ball squeeze (15 reps alternating sides)

Keep the ball between your thighs and lift your knees into a tabletop position. Crunch up while reaching diagonally across the body, alternating sides. Squeeze the ball as you twist — this fires up the inner thighs as well as the obliques.

“Rotating and twisting through the midsection strengthens the entire core,” Gelband explains, “helping to create balance and stability.”

3. Tabletop leg extension (15 reps)

From the same tabletop position, flex your feet and extend your legs straight out a few inches off the floor. Pull them back into tabletop, keeping constant tension through the core and squeezing the ball to keep the thighs and lower abs engaged.

“When working the core, we focus on more than just the stomach,” Gelband says. “This move also targets the hips, glutes, and lower back.”

I did this 3-move ab workout for a month — here’s what happened

The biggest surprise? How hard it was — and all without any heavy weights. Squeezing a ball between my inner thighs kept my adductors and quads constantly engaged, while the deep, controlled movements forced me to slow down, focus on form, and feel each muscle working. This wasn’t your typical abs session, but my core was seriously on fire by the end.

Justin also made me realise how often I rush through ab exercises without real control — if I rushed through the moves, I’d drop the ball, which meant I wasn’t engaging properly. The JG Method demands presence in every rep, and I’ve already noticed improvements in both my posture and core activation during other workouts. His philosophy is simple but powerful — you need to connect with each move to reach your full potential.

“The more you feel, the more you stretch, the more you connect with the movements I give you, the more successful you’ll be,” he told me. “It’s quality over quantity — and the more you connect your mind, brain, and body to movement, the more success you’ll find within yourself. Remember, your workout is more than a task — it’s a celebration of your skin. Anyone can be ‘model fit’ in their own body.”

My final verdict

I’ll be honest, these three Victoria’s Secret-inspired ab moves won’t leave you drenched in sweat, but they will challenge your core in all the right ways and create a serious burn. Follow Justin’s lead — slow it down, reach long, and stop chasing the “quick fix”, and this routine might just become your new go-to.

Did I sculpt visible abs overnight? Of course not. But after chatting with Justin, I got a reality check worth repeating: “Ninety percent of your results come down to nutrition,” he says. “And cardio plays a key role too — whether that’s walking, swimming, hiking, or biking. The goal is to move, feel good, and take care of your body.”

If you’re looking for a slower, smarter way to build core strength and move with more intention, this routine is worth a try. And if you secretly hate “back-breakers,” you’re in luck — there’s not a single crunch or neck strain in sight.

The JG Method is all about control, alignment, and working with your body — not against it. And as these three moves prove, sometimes less really is more.