Pamela Reif calls this her 'pretty abs and arms' workout — my muscles would like a word

Back during the time of Covid lockdown, when kitchens doubled as gyms and “snatched waists” were the internet’s fitness obsession, workout videos promising washboard abs and toned arms were everywhere.

Fitness influencers like Pamela Reif and Chloe Ting went viral with quick, equipment-free routines that racked up millions of views.

At Tom’s Guide, we’ve tested plenty of them (more on that below), so when I spotted Reif’s recent “pretty abs and arms” workout doing the rounds, I was curious.

These days, I tend to stick to workouts from certified trainers over fitness influencers. I care far less about what a routine claims it will make me look like and more about how it supports my strength, mobility and energy in daily life.

But maybe it was nostalgia, or the intrigue of a workout with a title bold enough to promise “pretty” abs and arms. Either way, I wanted to know more. So I pulled on my best gym leggings and gave it a go.

Warning: There are no breaks

I usually prefer not to know the workout structure beforehand because if I do, I tend to talk myself out of it. So I dove into Reif’s "pretty arms and abs" routine blind, only knowing it was just 12 minutes long. The little time commitment required from this workout was one of the factors that drew me in.

Each exercise lasts 30 seconds, with repeats only when switching sides. Personally, I find workouts with no repeats, especially for abs, feel quicker. But the lack of breaks between moves made this one feel intense, especially during the two extra 30-second pulsing sections she added early in the workout.

That said, pausing during a core workout can sometimes make it feel harder to restart, so I can't blame Reif for the relentless no-rest structure. I made it to the end with my core still intact, though feeling the burn.

I liked the Pilates element

If you're not into traditional ab workouts packed with sit-ups, Russian twists and planks, you'll probably enjoy this core routine from Reif. It leans on Pilates-inspired moves for a slower, more controlled challenge.

Pilates keeps your core working the whole time, helping to build strength, improve posture and boost stability. I also think that’s why Reif calls this her “pretty arms and abs” workout. It’s a very elegant sequence.

Or at least, it looks that way when she does it. I’m not sure my cross-legged pike plank into cobra looked quite as smooth, but I enjoyed getting into the flow. It felt much gentler than a crunch-heavy core session and easier to stay consistent with, thanks to the slow and controlled movement.

Reif introduced me to some quirky new push-up variations

Have you ever heard of an "elegant push-up"? I hadn’t either until five minutes into the routine, when Reif demonstrated one. She started in a kneeling push-up position, lifted one leg behind her, kept the other bent with the foot pointing upward, then performed 30 seconds of push-ups in that pose.

Elegant might be the word for it, but only if you stay completely focused. A quick glance in the mirror reminded me that this move only looks graceful if your core is switched on and your legs stay steady in the correct position.

Later in the workout, she added "lizard push-ups". I knew the stretch version of this move from a challenge my colleague Sam did, where she held the lizard pose every day for a week.

It’s a brilliant hip opener, but adding a push-up takes it to another level. This version challenged my mobility, core strength and upper body all at once.

It was tricky to nail these moves in 30 seconds, but I really enjoyed learning new moves that I could use to switch up my core workouts.

Final verdict

I’ll admit I was a little sceptical going in. I don’t usually trust workouts that suggest you can change how your body looks after just 12 minutes, especially ones with titles like “pretty abs and arms.”

But I ended up enjoying it far more than I expected. The Pilates-inspired moves flowed together in a way that felt controlled and satisfying when I got the exercises right. While I’m not sure I emerged with visibly different arms or abs, I did feel stronger and enjoyed the challenge.

