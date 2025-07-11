Prime Day ends today, but I'm obsessed with REI's anti-Amazon Patagonia sale — here's my 23 hand-picked deals from $15

It's the last day of Prime Day today and we're checking the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals. However, if you're trying not to shop Amazon, don't worry. There are still loads of deals elsewhere.

I'm always checking REI for Patagonia sales, because Patagonia is my ride-or-die clothing brand. Did you know Patagonia isn't owned by a billionaire, it's owned by environmental charities? When I buy Patagonia, I know my money is going to a good cause. I've got a very beaten-up yellow Patagonia backpack, and I want to be buried with it. My family always ask me when I'm going to finally trash that "yellow bag". Um, never? The whole point of Patagonia is that it lasts for years, right?

Anyway, I've scoured REI for the best Patagonia savings. My favorites are the Patagonia Synchilla fleece, was $149 now just $89 at REI, and the Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket is just $167 at REI. I've picked every one of these deals myself, so keep scrolling for awesome savings.

Oh, and the good news I promised you? Unlike Prime Day, REI's Patagonia sale isn't ending today, so you can shop the discounts to your heart's desire.

About the author

Erin Bashford Reviews Writer I'm Erin Bashford, and I'm a fiend for Patagonia. Whether I'm packing up my everyday bag (a Patagonia Arbor backpack!), keeping warm in the winter (with my Patagonia Silent Down parka), staying dry in the summer (Patagonia Torrentshell 3L jacket in hand), or running errands in the city (Patagonia R1 fleece), I'm probably clad in something Patagonia-branded. In 2023 I summited Mount Fuji wearing my Torrentshell and R1 Fleece, and wouldn't have had it any other way.

Best Patagonia deals

Patagonia Re-Tool Headband: was $25 now $15 at REI This is the perfect headband for cold weather. The soft fabric will keep your ears warm and also make you look stylish! I love the mauve color (pictured), but the sale extends to the red shade too. This headband actually has extra-long fibers, which help you stay warmer than ever.

Patagonia R1 Daily Beanie: was $39 now $18 at REI The Patagonia R1 Daily Beanie is intended for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. As it's low profile and close fitting, it's ideal for high-performance activities. The moisture wicking properties means it'll keep you both warm and dry even in snowy conditions.

Patagonia Brodeo Beanie: was $49 now $23 at REI How cute is that little tree on the rim? It may be summertime, but hats never go out of style, so there's no better time to get your mitts (pun intended) on this beanie. It's made of recycled wool and nylon so you know it's warm and comfy.

Patagonia SnowDrifter Beanie: was $45 now $31 at REI This beanie can be worn with or without a cuff, making it much more versatile than other styles of hats. It's made from 100% recycled polyester soft yarn, which provides warmth and softness. This is the perfect hat to wear in the winter, whether partaking in winter sports or not!

Patagonia Unity Fitz Easy Responsibili-Tee: was $45 now $33 at REI One thing I love about Patagonia's t-shirts is that they're so versatile. This option is no different, thanks to its boxy fit and casual vibe. There's a multi-colored Patagonia logo on the back — REI has more pictures on its site. I love how soft Patagonia t-shirts are, too, so I know I'd be wearing this to death.

Patagonia '73 Skyline Easy-Cut Responsibili-Tee: was $45 now $33 at REI While this t-shirt is on sale in both mauve and blue, it's only available in XL and XXL sizes — and at this awesome 25% discount, I'm not sure how long either size will last. Patagonia's "Responsibili-Tee" shirts are made from recycled cotton and polyester, so it's definitely a shirt for the eco-conscious out there. Personally, I love the pictured mauve shade, but the stormy blue shade is beautiful too.

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody: was $89 now $43 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's been discounted so sharply. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. It's only on sale in gray (make sure you change the color on REI), but it's still available in every size except XS and XXL. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.

Patagonia Strider Pro: was $79 now $47 at REI These women's shorts are perfect for running and hiking. The striking orange color will mean your hiking group will never be able to lose you on the trail — perfect for those misty days. Not only are these shorts lightweight and breathable, they also have three hidden pockets for storing snacks, keys, and your phone. The best part is that they're water repellant, too!

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Shorts: was $89 now $52 at REI These gorgeous bright blue shorts are available in XS and S sizes, and I'm not sure how long this stock is going to last. Considering these versatile shorts are 40% off right now, I'm going to guess not long. These shorts are made from 65% recycled nylon and spandex, so they're durable (water repellant, too), and stretchy for über comfortable trekking.

Patagonia Refugio 26L Pack: was $109 now $53 at REI REI says this sale is running low on inventory so you need to be quick! The sale is only on this gorgeous blue color, but honestly? This is the most striking shade so I'm not mad about it. I own this backpack (in pink) and it's so comfortable to carry. The straps are padded, so it's easy to carry for long distances, and the inside has a removable laptop sleeve for office-hike days.

Patagonia Wide Wale Corduroy Pants: was $129 now $63 at REI One of my favorite things about Patagonia apparel is that it's so versatile. These corduroy pants are no different. Thanks to the organic cotton fabric and elastic waistband, these pants are super comfortable. They can also be worn dressed up or down, which makes them ideal for day trips, running errands, or even date night. Wearers claim that they run a little small, so recommend sizing up. The brown shade is at an even bigger discount — just $31 — but only available in size 12, whereas the black color is available in size 2-14.

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket: was $149 now $89 at REI Patagonia's Synchilla range is famous for a reason. This fabric is so soft, it almost feels like the chinchilla for which it was named (I assume, anyway). The body fabric is made from recycled polyester, so you know your jacket is helping the environment too! It's available in orange in S and XL, XXL in brown.

Patagonia Wind Shield: was $199 now $98 at REI The Patagonia Wind Shield jacket is discontinued, so I'd grab it now, for two reasons: 1) before it sells out, and 2) while it's on sale. This pictured blue color is available in sizes XS and S, and the blue colorway is $138, but available in all colors. This jacket is designed for windy days and is intended to be fitted to keep body heat in and the cold out.

Patagonia Re-Tool Pullover: was $189 now $102 at REI The Re-Tool Pullover is available in both the pictured light brown and dark forest green, but there are more sizes in stock in the brown. This fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester, so you know you're helping out the environment when you buy this jacket — more than other new fleeces, at least! I have had loads of Patagonia fleeces throughout my life and they're always so soft, warm, and keep their shape really well.

Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L: was $149 now $111 at REI If I didn't have the aforementioned "yellow bag", I would definitely be adding this style to my cart. Not only is this backpack an iconic "black hole" pack (which does what it says on the tin — fits way more than it looks like!), it's also a hiking/commute bag. It has a laptop sleeve and a chest strap for those days when you have the office at 5 but hiking at 6.

Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover: was $189 now $113 at REI The Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover is almost as iconic as the Synchilla fleece — but the Retro Pile Half Snap is made from 100% recycled Synchilla fabric too! This sale is active on both the gray (pictured) and blue colorways, but is only discounted to $139 in the blue shade. Despite the massive $76 saving, the gray shade is still available in all sizes except XXL and L.

Patagonia R1 Thermal Jacket: was $199 now $119 at REI This fleece is destined for the mountains. The R1 Thermal Jacket is close-fitting and low-profile, perfect for keeping you warm on blustery cold ridges. The microgrid fabric wicks moisture, so even if you're sweaty, you'll stay comfortable while tackling the most challenging of climbs. It'll also keep you warm running errands in the wintertime, of course.

Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket: was $249 now $123 at REI Although it's July now, this is the perfect time to get a new fall jacket. This is a thin water repellant jacket, so I wouldn't recommend it for winter! The clue's in the name with this one: the Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket. This is ideal for transition seasons thanks to its removable hood and internal collar, which you can adjust based on your desired insulation level.

Patagonia R1 Air Zip Hoody: was $179 now $125 at REI The R1 Air Zip Hoody is still available in every single size in this teal shade, and in most sizes in black, purple, and gray. This fleece is perfect for staying warm without needing a bulky outer layer, thanks to the close fit and hood. What's more is the fabric is breathable and sweat wicking, making it ideal for outdoor activities in fall, winter, and spring.

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece: was $229 now $153 at REI How gorgeous is this fleece? I'm obsessed with the pattern. The Classic Retro-X has a handy chest pocket for things like snacks, keys, and even your phone. This colorway is available in M and L, and has both recycled polyester fabric and odor control! I think I would choose this fleece out of all the options on this list for the striking pattern.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (women): was $239 now $167 at REI I know July is a weird time to be buying a jacket, but winter's going to come whether we like it or not... so we might as well be prepared, right? The Nano Puff jacket is insulated with synthetic materials, which means even people who stay away from down can make use of this. Right now, the discount includes every color (black, white, orange, green, dark blue, light blue) and most sizes, but hurry! I'm not sure how long stock will last at this price.

If you're feeling in the mood for some Amazon deals, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog for major savings. Check out all the stuff you can get for free this Prime Day too!