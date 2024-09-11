Forget the gym — build strength all over with this 7-move workout and a set of resistance bands

Going to the gym to work out isn’t the sole answer to strength building. With a set of the best resistance bands , you can train your entire body from the comfort of your home, or even outdoors in your garden or local park. To give you a little inspiration, we’ve found a seven move full-body resistance band routine to get you started.

Resistance bands are a suitable alternative to weights because they provide constant tension throughout each movement, which helps build both strength and stability. There are different types of resistance bands, but for this workout, you'll need loop bands that are longer in length.

Working with bands of different resistance levels allows you to experiment with more exercises and practice progressive overload by gradually increasing the resistance as you build strength.

The trainer behind this banded workout says you should aim to work on each move for 50 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest and complete three rounds in total. Below, you’ll find a video where the trainer Vera LaRochelle demonstrates all seven moves to help you properly grasp the correct form of each exercise.

What is the full-body resistance band workout?

A post shared by Resistance Band Training | Pro Trainers | Daily Posts (@band.workout.pros) A photo posted by on

If you're wondering how a resistance band can build strength like a dumbbell can, they essentially create tension in the muscles as you push or pull against the band's resistance. This tension forces your muscles to work harder, creating a similar effect to lifting a weight.

Resistance bands are excellent for targeting muscles all over the body, from your legs and glutes to your arms and back. This versatility means they are great to use for full-body strength training.

To get the most out of your resistance band workouts, it's helpful to focus on controlled movements and aim to engage your core throughout each exercise. When you slow down a movement, especially during the eccentric (lowering) phase of an exercise you increase the duration your muscles are working, which can lead to greater muscle activation and improved strength gains over time. The technical term for this is known as time under tension.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands: was $20 now $9 @ Amazon

Looking for standard resistance bands to boost your strength gains with? Amazon has the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands on sale for just $9. You won't see a better price than this for a set of five heavy duty bands offering a range of resistances for you to work with.

In addition to strength training, resistance bands are also great for mobility work and stretching. Incorporating mobility exercises into your regular exercise routine can help improve your range of motion, prevent injury, and enhance your overall performance in strength training by ensuring your muscles are more flexible and responsive.

Beyond this resistance band workout, you can continue building strength without the need for big gym equipment. Bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, and lunges are excellent for developing strength and can be modified to increase difficulty as you progress. You can also invest in other small, portable fitness tools like a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells, kettlebells, or a suspension trainer.