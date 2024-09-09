Scrap pull-ups — strengthen and sculpt your shoulder muscles with just 7 moves and a pair of dumbbells
Grab some dumbbells and learn these seven moves
If you aren't a fan of pull-ups but would still like to train your upper body then you are in the right place. A well-designed routine like this six-move shoulder workout can help you build strength and muscle definition in less than 30 minutes.
The workout is designed by trainer Britany Williams, and all you need is a set of dumbbells to get started. If you’re working out at home, it's worth considering investing in a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells. Adjustable dumbbells allow you to increase the resistance as you get stronger without needing a full set of weights cluttering up your space.
Williams' demonstrations of the full routine can be found below and if you want to get the most out of this workout we suggest you take note of the correct form for each exercise. The better form you have the greater gains you can expect to notice and the less likely you are to experience an injury.
Watch Britany Williams 7-Move Shoulder Workout
A post shared by Britany Williams (@britanywilliams)
A photo posted by on
When it comes to shoulder workouts, building strength is about more than just aesthetics. Strong shoulders support your posture, can improve your performance in other forms of exercise, and make everyday tasks easier. For example, with a stronger upper body, you’ll find that movements like lifting, pushing, and pulling become more efficient and reduce the risk of injury.
Thanks to Williams' upper body dumbbell routine, you will be targeting the shoulders and upper body with a mix of compound and isolation exercises. Compound moves, like the shoulder press, engage multiple muscle groups at once, allowing you to lift heavier weights and build overall strength. Isolation exercises, like the reverse fly, focus on specific muscles, helping to target weaker areas and enhance muscle definition.
It's important to note that building stronger shoulders isn’t just about the front of the shoulder (the deltoids) but also the muscles that support and stabilize them, like the traps, rotator cuff, and upper back. When you target all areas of the shoulders you can improve your shoulder mobility and create a more balanced upper body.
This routine can be added to your upper body day or performed as a standalone workout, depending on your goals. Just make sure whatever training regime you are following has dedicated time for rest and recovery!
Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.
Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.
She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.