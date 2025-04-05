Forget the gym — boost your metabolism and build full-body strength with this 7-move kettlebell workout
Strength building simplified
Just because a workout is long or uses lots of equipment doesn’t mean it delivers better results. If you’re short on time but still want to get your body moving, elevate your heart rate and challenge your muscles, this efficient full-body kettlebell workout is the perfect solution.
As you probably already guessed, you only need one of the best kettlebells to try this workout. No gym needed, no big equipment. Just you, a kettlebell you feel comfortable lifting across a variety of exercises (or a selection of different weights if you have access to more than one), and seven effective moves.
This routine comes from fitness instructor Kayla Itsines, whose simple yet effective workouts have helped her build a community of over 15 million followers on Instagram.
The workout itself is designed to work your entire body in a short amount of time, combining strength and cardio for maximum efficiency. With just seven moves, you'll target your legs, core, arms, and shoulders, all while keeping your heart rate up.
Grab your kettlebell and get ready to move.
Watch Kayla Itsines' 7-Move Full-Body Kettlebell Workout
A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)
A photo posted by on
The workout consists of seven exercises, each performed for a set number of reps. For exercises that alternate sides, split the total reps evenly between both sides.
Itsines doesn't specify any rest periods but if you do need them try and keep them short between exercises to maintain intensity. You can just complete one round if you are really short on time. If not, aim for two to three rounds and see how you get on.
Here are the seven moves you’ll be doing:
- Kettlbell Swing, 10 reps
- Goblet Squat, 10 reps
- Romanian Deadlift, 10 reps
- Bent-Over Row, 16 reps (8 reps each side)
- Overhead Press, 8 reps
- Standing Oblique Crunch, 20 reps (10 each side)
- Alternating Reverse Lunge, 16 reps (8 each side)
Itsines knows a thing or two about making workouts efficient, and this kettlebell routine is no exception.
It combines strength and cardio into a single session to deliver serious bang for your buck, burning calories, firing up your metabolism, and working multiple muscle groups at once. In short, it’s the kind of workout that makes you feel like you’ve done something without chaining you to a gym for hours.
Whether you’re new to strength training or have years of experience, this workout can be easily adapted to match your fitness level. The simplest way to scale it? Adjust the kettlebell weight. Go lighter if you’re focusing on form or just starting out, or challenge yourself with a heavier weight once you build confidence.
You can also tweak the rep count to suit your needs. Beginners might start with fewer reps per exercise or take longer breaks between rounds, while more advanced lifters can push the intensity by increasing reps, shortening rest times, or aiming for extra rounds within a set time frame.
If you’re a fan of this style of training, you might also like this 30-minute kettlebell workout. Or if you want to switch things up a little I tried this 4-move dumbbell workout and can recommend it if you want to fire up your core.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
