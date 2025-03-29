No gym, no problem — this 35-minute Pilates workout builds full-body strength and tones your core

I love how I feel after a Pilates class. I leave feeling stronger, more balanced, and aware of muscles I didn’t even know I had. It’s not high-impact, and therefore might not look that intense, but the controlled movements and core engagement make it seriously challenging. Pilates focuses on the core, building strength in the abs and lower back while also working many muscles like the glutes, legs, and shoulders through precise movements and repetition.

This 35-minute routine from Move With Nicole on YouTube is perfect for an at-home workout. There is no gym or pricey studio membership required. Just grab one of the best yoga mats and a pair of light dumbbells. Don't own any of the best dumbbells? No problem. Nicole suggests using filled water bottles or anything else lying around the house that is light and can fit in your hands.

Nicole guides you through the entire routine, so all you need to do is follow along and work on perfecting your form.

Unlike fast-paced workouts where you’re constantly glancing at the screen to keep up, Pilates moves at a controlled pace. Plus, Nicole’s soothing voice walks you through each exercise with clear instructions and tips to help you get the most out of every movement.

Watch Move With Nicole's Full-Body Routine

35 MIN PILATES WORKOUT || Power Pilates With Weights (Intermediate) - YouTube Watch On

If you're familiar with yoga, you'll recognize a good number of moves in this session, like downward dog into plank, along with variations of your favorite (or perhaps least favorite) ab exercises. Meanwhile, the dumbbells add an extra challenge to the standing sections of this workout, engaging your arms while you squat, lunge, and stretch.

This style of training is a gentle reminder that strength training doesn't have to require heavy weights to get results. Pilates uses body weight, controlled movements, and sometimes small equipment (like the best resistance bands or light dumbbells) to build muscle definition. The slow, controlled movements target deep stabilizing muscles and help to improve strength, endurance, and muscle definition across your body.

We can't overlook the impact Pilates has on your core. After trying Nicole's session, I doubt you'll need a reminder because the burn speaks for itself. Every movement targets your abs and lower back, helping to build a strong foundation for your entire body. And a strong core isn’t just about aesthetics, it supports your spine, improves balance, and lowers the risk of injury.

Aside from core strength, Pilates is also gentle on the joints while still delivering serious results. The slow, controlled movements build strength and endurance without the high impact of running or jumping. Whether you're easing back from an injury or just looking for a sustainable way to stay strong, Pilates is a winning form of exercise.