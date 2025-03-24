Physio says runners need these 3 calf strength variations in their training — here’s why I’m finally listening

Features
By published

Here's why runners need to train their calves

a person with muscular calves running
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The calf muscles are essential for runners, they support your load and can boost both cadence and explosiveness. Strengthening them is a must, and according to physical therapist Jimmy Pipe, who specializes in rehab and strength training for runners, there are three kinds of key calf exercises you should be doing to level up your training.

Although I’ve been running for years, I still struggle to keep up with regular strength training that supports my running. I hate to admit it, but my calves also often get neglected since they aren’t worked as much in standard lower body exercises like squats or deadlifts, where they aren’t the primary muscle being targeted.

So, when I stumbled across a video on Pipe’s Instagram where he explains why runners 'must' train their calves to help you 'run faster & more importantly prevent injuries,' he definitely had my attention.

A post shared by Jimmy Pipe (@jimmypipe_running)

A photo posted by on

Pipe explains that to be most effective, you should add weight to these exercises. The soleus, which is the deeper calf muscle located beneath the gastrocnemius (the chief muscle of the calf), can handle forces up to 6-8 times your body weight when running, "so only doing bodyweight exercises isn’t effective for getting the muscle stronger."

He personally incorporates at least one of these calf exercises into every session and makes sure to cover all three variations once a week to build balanced strength and help prevent injury. Below is a breakdown of the three variations.

1. Straight-Leg Variation

The gastrocnemius is the larger, more visible calf muscle, and it’s responsible for much of the power when running. It’s the muscle that helps you push through those fast strides. The first exercise in this variation has Pipe placing a barbell on his shoulders and resting one foot on a bench. He lifts the other leg slightly up and down, keeping his toes planted firmly on the ground.

In the second exercise, Pipe holds one of the best kettlebells in one hand for added resistance and performs one-legged calf raises on a stack of weight plates. He uses a pole for stability, making sure the focus stays on building strength in the calves.

2. Knee-Bent Variation

This variation targets the soleus, which as mentioned earlier is the deeper muscle beneath the gastrocnemius and plays a critical role in running, especially during the push-off phase.

In the first exercise, Pipe sits on a bench with a Smith machine bar just above his knees. His feet are placed on a plate, with his toes on the plate and heels moving up and down. As he lifts and lowers his heels, this works the soleus muscle directly.

In the second exercise, Pipe is in a deep lunge with his front foot’s toes resting on a weight plate. Holding dumbbells in each hand, he raises and lowers his toes and knee.

3. Plyometric Exercises

Pipe says too many runners overlook plyometric exercises, but these are key for building calf strength and power. Bonus, there are no weights needed here, just pure calf action.

The first one has Pipe's foot up on a bench as he bounces up and down on his standing leg, focusing on explosive power for running. Next, we’ve got bunny hops, where Pipe hops rapidly from both feet at the same time, moving forward and backward or side to side. This helps with coordination, agility, and calf explosiveness. Finally, he continues building on the latter with some jumps from one foot to the other.

The bottom line is, strong calves equal strong strides. Make them a priority, and your legs will thank you on race day. Pipe's variations will definitely be entering my marathon training.

More from Tom's Guide

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Senior Fitness Writer

Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.

Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.

When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
a photo of a woman running down a set of steps
No more runner’s knee — 5 physiotherapist-approved exercises for pain-free running
a man stretching into a side lunge
I’m using these 4 moves to keep my hips strong and injury free in my 2025 running routine
Man performing a dumbbell push up in a fitness center
I never keep my fitness resolution — here’s how I’m planning to change that with micro workouts in 2025
Injured female runner holding knee
How to avoid an injury while marathon training — essential tips from an expert physio
Man outdoors using resistance band for upper body workout
I'm a personal trainer — these are the 3 simple rules to follow if you want to build strength and muscle
Man performing push-ups in gym studio during workout
I'm a personal trainer — 3 things I wish I had known as a calisthenics beginner
Latest in Fitness
a person with muscular calves running
Physio says runners need these 3 calf strength variations in their training — here’s why I’m finally listening
a photo of a woman doing a plank outside
I did 70 walking plank push-ups every day for one week — here’s what happened to my upper body
Adidas sneakers in front of a wall
Mega Adidas sale is live from $8 at Amazon — 19 deals I’d buy now on sneakers and apparel
Walking workout man and woman walking up stairs
I'm a personal trainer — these are my 3 'non-negotiables' for building mental stamina
high angle view of young sportsman with bare chest doing abs exercise on fitness ball at gym
I did this 7-minute abs workout that makes you stick to the beat — here's what happened to my core
Woman walking on the WalkingPad Z1
Quick! This popular WalkingPad treadmill is $96 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Latest in Features
2025 Mini Cooper Countryman SE All4 review.
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack
I tested this laptop backpack for 6 months — and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made
a person with muscular calves running
Physio says runners need these 3 calf strength variations in their training — here’s why I’m finally listening
Galaxy S25 Ultra next to macro shot of flower
I test camera phones for a living — here's 3 tips for taking great macro shots
Nokia 3210
Feature phones are now having a 'renaissance' — here's why
A man filing his taxes electronically on a laptop
AI-powered tax scams are here - how to stay safe from deepfakes, phishing and more this tax season
More about fitness
a photo of a woman doing a plank outside

I did 70 walking plank push-ups every day for one week — here’s what happened to my upper body
Woman performing a lunge with arms extended at shoulder height in a white room

You can start realigning your hips in just 3 exercises — according to a yoga teacher and strength coach
Nokia 3210

Feature phones are now having a 'renaissance' — here's why

See more latest
Most Popular
Nokia 3210
Feature phones are now having a 'renaissance' — here's why
A woman in bed reading a book with a cup of tea in hand and a lamp on the bedside table, as she completes her nighttime routine
Reduce your stress before bed by 68% with this easy 6-minute nighttime routine
A man filing his taxes electronically on a laptop
AI-powered tax scams are here - how to stay safe from deepfakes, phishing and more this tax season
A woman&#039;s hand holding a magnifying glass magnifying bed bugs on a mattress
How to get rid of bed bugs naturally with the $6 household staple you might already own
2025 Mini Cooper Countryman SE All4 review.
I drove the Mini Cooper Countryman EV for a week — here’s my pros and cons
Shark Robot Vacuum &amp; Mop Combo
Which Shark robot vacuum should I buy? How to pick the best model for your needs and budget
Galaxy S25 Ultra next to macro shot of flower
I test camera phones for a living — here's 3 tips for taking great macro shots
A Pentax 17 half-frame film camera
The Pentax 17 heralds a new age for film photography — here’s my verdict after testing it for a week
Soundcore AeroClip open-ear earbuds in champagne mist against a blue backdrop
I ditched my AirPods for these budget open-ear earbuds while running for a week — I won’t be going back
Woman performing a lunge with arms extended at shoulder height in a white room
You can start realigning your hips in just 3 exercises — according to a yoga teacher and strength coach