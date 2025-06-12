You just need 20 minutes, a kettlebell and this metcon workout to help you build total body strength at home

If you’re looking for a way to incorporate strength exercises in a high-intensity way, and don’t mind completing multiple reps of the same move, MetCon — which is short for metabolic conditioning — could soon become your new favorite training method.

MetCon has been around for more than 40 years, so it is by no means anything new. But this style of training has stood the test of time and for multiple reasons. Along with helping you improve your endurance, boost your power and strength, it can supercharge your aerobic too. It achieves this by switching between high-intensity training and grouping exercises together.

Thankfully, there are plenty of MetCon workouts around, just like this 30-minute session from Fitness Blender, which can be completed at home and uses a kettlebell for extra resistance. In an ideal world, you’ll need three kettlebells for this workout, including a light, medium, and heavy option. But if you invest in one of the best kettlebells , like an adjustable offering, you’ll just need one weight, which you can adjust at the flick of a button. Ready to get sweaty? Keep scrolling to find out how to do this workout and what it entails.

What is this workout?

Bored Easily Kettlebell MetCon: Total Body Strength and Cardio Conditioning - YouTube Watch On

The workout is structured into a six-minute warmup, a 22-minute workout, and a five-minute cool down.

First up is the dynamic warm-up, which includes a good mix of standing moves, like the good morning exercise , torso rotations, and the world’s great stretch . At the end of this six-minute section, you should feel warm and ready to go.

The kettlebell section is next and includes 22 exercises that have been split into intervals, with 45 seconds of work and 15 seconds of rest.

The workout contains many of the best kettlebell exercises, like the goblet squat, shoulder to shoulder press, side to side kettlebell swing , single arm bent over row and a reverse lunge and press.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Many of the moves are organized into supersets. Which is a workout technique that can help you get more bang for your buck as you’ll be pairing two exercises back to back, one after the after, Meaning? You essentially get more done in less time.

Plus, completing exercises in this manner can also help you flick between various heart rate intensities, which is a key aspect of MetCon, as the goal is to challenge your cardiovascular system by pushing your heart rate into a higher zone during periods of intense activity.

So if you’re keen to track your metrics, wearing one of the best fitness trackers while completing this workout will help you keep an eye on your heart rate.