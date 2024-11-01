Amazon's early Black Friday sale knocks up to 70% off apparel — top Adidas, Levi's, North Face deals you can shop now

With Halloween officially over, many retailers are rolling out Black Friday deals. In case you didn’t know, now is an excellent time to refresh your wardrobe with new apparel — Amazon is slashing up to 70% off men’s, women’s and children’s apparel from a range of brands.

Right now you can get Adidas deals from $8 and Crocs deals from $11. If you want high quality denim, shop Levi’s from $19, and you can get cozy winter wear from North Face from $24.

Note that prices on apparel vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Scroll down to see the items I have my eye on. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes page and check out Hoka’s early Black Friday deals on running shoes.

Best sales now

Amazon Essentials Jersey Drop-Shoulder Scoopneck Tunic (Women’s): was $19 now from $5 @ Amazon

This lightweight tunic is an excellent pair with jeans, skirts and pretty much everything else. Plus, its scoop neck and drop waist with side slits give it a unique look.

Hanes Originals Shorts (Men’s): was $30 now from $8 @ Amazon

The perfect pair of shorts for relaxing, errands and everything in between. These Hanes Originals are made of soft, stretchy material and their simple style goes with everything. They’re also billed as extra warm, which is great for the colder months of the year.

Adidas Powerimpact Training Medium-support Bra (Women’s): was $45 now from $8 @ Amazon

Sizes are limited, but you can snag the Adidas Powerimpact Training Medium Support Bra starting from just $8. It’s smooth and supportive, and features Adidas’ iconic three stripes design across the front.

Amazon Essentials Ultra Soft Oversized Cropped Cocoon Sweater (Women’s): was $39 now from $10 @ Amazon

This attractive knit sweater has an oversized fit and a funnel neck for ultimate snuggly comfort. Its classic style goes with everything, making it a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $11 @ Amazon

Let your toes breathe in the Crocs Platform Slides or slip into them with a pair of socks on and continue wearing them all the way through Winter. Swipe up a pair of Crocs for less than $20 with this deal.

Under Armour Play Up 3.0 Shorts (Women's): was $30 now from $12 @ Amazon

Ideal for just about any workout, these soft and lightweight knit construction shorts wick sweat and allow you to breathe while you move. They also deliver an anti-pick and anti-pill finish. A total win in our book!

Calhoun NHL Cotton Fleece Jogger Style Sweatpant (Men’s): was $54 now from $13 @ Amazon

A bunch of NHL-themed joggers are available starting from $13 in this sale. Either wear your favorite team’s logo with pride, or just enjoy their comfortable and cozy fit for a great price.

Columbia Anytime Casual Short (Women’s): was $70 now from $14 @ Amazon

These Anytime Casual Shorts are a winner for outdoor wear. Featuring Columbia’s Omni-Shade and Omni-Shield technology, these shorts repel moisture and protect your skin from the sun. They’ll keep clean and dry no matter the weather conditions. Just hurry, as only a few sizes are left in stock.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts (Women's): was $59 now from $19 @ Amazon

These Levi's Women's shorts are on sale starting from $19 in certain sizes and colors. They're cute and comfortable, with reviewers praising their fit and flattering cut. These popular shorts have a 4.3 star rating based on over 28,000 Amazon reviews.

Levi’s MA-1 Flight Lightweight Zip-Up Bomber Jacket (Men’s): was $79 now from $22 @ Amazon

Channel your inner pilot with this Levi’s bomber jacket deal. This is made of lightweight fabric, meaning it’s a good layer during fluctuating weather conditions.

Under Armour Motion Joggers (Women's): was $65 now from $24 @ Amazon

There's nothing quite like throwing on a good pair of joggers — and this stylish pair has soft fabric that is breathable and comfortable. They have a wide, flat waistband and four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction.

The North Face Etip Recycled Glove (Women’s): was $45 now from $24 @ Amazon

These North Face gloves solve two problems at once: they keep your hands warm while still allowing you to use your devices, thanks to their soft cozy material and screen-friendly fingertips.

Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans (Men's): was $69 now from $33 @ Amazon

Amazon has these Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans on sale from $33. There are also Stretch options if you prefer your jeans with some extra give. They're an incredibly popular buy on Amazon, boasting a 4.5 star rating from over 27,000 reviews.

The North Face Canyonlands ½ Zip Pullover Sweatshirt (Men’s): was $80 now from $41 @ Amazon

Stay super cozy with this North Face half-zip sweater. Its elastic cuffs and hem keep heat in and it’s thin enough to wear under a coat when the temperature drops even further. Plus, there’s a zipped pocket to keep your stuff safe.

Crocs Stomp Lined Clog: was $79 now from $54 @ Amazon

These Crocs are like wearing a luxurious pair of high heels... almost. Their platform heel gives you some extra height and they have a soft fur lining. Even the heel strap is wrapped in cozy fur.

Under Armour Storm Cold Gear Infrared Shield 2.0 Jacket (Men's): was $130 now from $80 @ Amazon

If you plan on braving bigger elements when you run, consider this three-layer softshell jacket from Under Armour. Featuring ColdGear Infrared technology to hold in body heat and UA Storm technology to repel water without sacrificing breathability, this super-stretchy shell should protect you from the occasional mountain squall. You also get three zip pockets, and a drawcord along the bottom hem for a custom fit.