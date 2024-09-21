Ditch the gym — strengthen and tone muscle all over in just 15 minutes with this Pilates routine

Pilates is an awesome full-body workout that builds strength, flexibility, and improves balance and posture. Unlike a gym workout, which requires various bits of equipment and a dedicated space, Pilates can be done anywhere. With a focus on controlled movement and building full-body strength, this Pilates routine be done at home in just 15 minutes.

The no-equipment workout is designed by Katy Bath, a certified Pilates Instructor and Personal Trainer. The workout includes seven exercises, each to be performed for 8-12 repetitions, and it takes just fifteen minutes to complete. All you'll need for this routine is one of the best yoga mats to provide some cushioning between your body and the hard ground.

Below, you can watch Bath demonstrate each Pilates move and learn more about the benefits of incorporating Pilates into your fitness routine. Quick note, if you’re new to Pilates or recovering from an injury, consult a healthcare professional before starting this routine.

Watch Katy Bath's 15-minute Full-Body Pilate Routine

Pilates is often grouped together with yoga due to both their low-impact and mat based nature. However, the two disciplines differ in several ways. While yoga emphasizes flexibility, balance, and has more of a spiritual aspect to it, Pilates is more structured around developing core strength, stability, and muscular endurance. You should feel the difference if you give Bath's routine a whirl. One is also better for burning more calories — if you'd like to find out more on this, have a read of our writer's deep-dive here, Yoga vs Pilates: which burns more calories?

Pilates involves plenty of controlled movements and it's through this style of movement that it targets not only the larger muscle groups but also the smaller stabilizing muscles that are often neglected in a standard workout. Plus, if you want to increase the challenge of your Pilates exercise and give your muscles an extra kick, you can add in some little props such as one of the best resistance bands or light weights.

You are also going to get those core muscles engaged and growing with regular Pilates practice. Bath's routine is rooted in your core, working the muscles around the abdomen, lower back, hips, and pelvis. Consistent Pilates practice not only builds core strength but can also help to enhance muscle definition in the stomach area. Aside from aesthetics, a strong core supports better posture and can reduce the risk of back pain.

If you enjoyed this routine and want to incorporate more Pilates into your fitness regimen, aim to practice at least two to three times a week to learn more moves and improve your form. For those already tied to other forms of exercise, such as strength training or running, Pilates can be an excellent addition to your routine. You could add it as an active recovery session on rest days or integrate short sessions like this one post-workout to improve flexibility and core strength.

