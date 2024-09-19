CrossFit athlete shares ‘simple but effective’ full-body workout to build strength and power

A sweaty, rewarding workout session isn’t guaranteed, it’s earned — usually. But any workout brought to you by CrossFit athlete Mat Fraser is pretty much certain to burn, so strap yourself in for a “simple but effective” four-move workout that builds lower-body strength and full-body power — and is bound to generate serious sweat.

If you’re into CrossFit workouts, you might already be familiar with a certain Mat Fraser — 5x Fittest Man on Earth, retired pro-CrossFit Games Champion and athlete and founder of HWPO Training.

Now you can catch a glimpse at the type of training regime he likes to follow and try this routine, performed by Fraser and programmed by HWPO Affiliate Michele Letenddre. You’ll need a bit of kit, which we list below, and just 30 minutes. Your next sweat fest has arrived and it's about to send you to the pain cave. Thank Fraser.

Watch Mat Fraser’s 4-move CrossFit workout

I Did a Simple but Effective CrossFit Workout // MAT FRASER 5X FITTEST MAN ON EARTH - YouTube Watch On

Part 1: 12 minutes

Back Squat

Every 2:00 x 6 (E2MOM)

5 x 75%

The workout begins with a strength component working on your back squat. In CrossFit, classes typically start with a strength or skill component, then move into a WOD or “Workout of the Day,” which is often when you get your chance to send it and improve conditioning.

To do the first part of the workout, you’ll need a barbell you can load with plates and preferably a squat rack for set-up. You could use free weights like dumbbells or kettlebells and front rack them instead, but you won’t be able to work maximally and must be able to clean them up to your shoulders each set.

Besides, the front squat and back squat are very different “big 5” compound lifts that emphasize the muscles differently, so be aware of this if you choose to change the program. If you don’t have access to any sort of rack, settle on a weight you can clean and press to set up for the barbell back squat.

The numbers are simple: every 2 minutes, perform 5 barbell back squats at 75% of your 1-rep max (the maximum amount of weight you can lift for 1 rep). Once you complete your reps, rest, then repeat on the next 2-minute mark. Aim for 6 rounds. You can learn how to test your 1-rep max using our guide.

Rest for 5 minutes (between minutes 12:00-17:00)

Part 2: Time cap 14 minutes

5 Sets

Rest 60-90 seconds between sets

Max watts assault bike (20-seconds per round)

12 banded Russian kettlebell swings (70lb / 32kg)

6 medicine ball hop tosses (14lb / 6kg)

Mat's scores:

Part 1: up to 315lb (143kg)

Part 2: 1200 watts

You’ll need an assault bike, kettlebell, resistance band — we recommend the best kettlebells and resistance bands for home workouts — and a medicine ball. If you’ve never performed kettlebell swings using a resistance band before, go for standard swings instead, or use a thin band with little resistance until you feel comfortable.

Go for a maximum effort on the bike for 20 seconds, then perform 12 banded Russian kettlebell swings followed by 6 medicine ball hop tosses. Complete 5 sets, resting for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Mat posts his scores for each section, but remember, the weights he uses are just guidelines, and you can pick whichever weights suit you. You have a 14-minute time cap to get the work done.

During the swing, focus on maintaining a snappy hip drive as you send the kettlebell up to shoulder height, maintain a flat back and keep your core and glutes switched on throughout.

The med ball exercise might take a few rounds to adjust to, so we recommend practicing them first. Hold the med ball close to your body, jump forward and simultaneously throw the ball at a wall in front of you, landing with bent knees and catching the ball on the rebound. Reset each time, completing 6 reps total. You could substitute this exercise for wall balls or practice jumping without throwing the weight.

Fraser takes you through the whole workout step by step, so you could either familiarize yourself with it beforehand, stick in a pair of best workout headphones, and do it at your own pace alone with your own thoughts, or stick with him throughout. He also provides some tips and scaling options along the way. Besides, who doesn’t want to spend 30 minutes training alongside a GOAT CrossFit athlete?