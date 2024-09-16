No, not sit-ups — this 5 move no-equipment workout sculpts and builds muscle in the core

Sit-ups are great and have earned their place as a holy grail exercise for good reason — they engage the 'six-pack' muscles (rectus abdominis) which help build ab strength and definition, plus, you can do them pretty much anywhere. But a good ab workout doesn't have to revolve around sit-ups. Trainer Kayla Itsines offers five effective ab exercises that she swears by, none of which include sit-ups.

Her exercises require no equipment, making them suitable for both gym and home workouts. The one item we do recommend placing between you and the floor is one of the best yoga mats. I hate the feeling of my back muscles or elbows digging into a hard floor as I work my way through an ab routine but find an exercise mat offers the perfect amount of padding.

Now, let’s explore Itsines’ five core-building moves, learn the correct form for each, and discover why they make valuable additions to your fitness regimen.

What are the 5 ab exercises Kayla Itsines always returns to?

It's likely you've already heard of the five moves Itsines swears by but there is always room to dust off on your form. Be sure to view the video below which shows Itsines demonstrate the correct form for each.

Jackknife Half burpee Plank Leg raises Toe taps

You don't have to use these five moves as standalone workout, you could take the ones you like best and incorporate them into another core workout or add a couple onto the end of a gym session as a quick ab finisher. Let's take a quick whistle-stop tour of each exercise to find out what can be gained from each.

The jackknife activates both the upper and lower abs, plus, the movement engages the hip flexors, which help stabilize the core and contribute to better posture. If you want to hold good form during a jackknife then your head should be held upright, off the ground. This may feel a little bit of a strain but Itsines recommends in the comments section of her post to, "Focus on keeping your core tight and your neck neutral. Think of your head staying in line with your spine."

A half burpee will hopefully sound a little more enticing to those who hate the standard full-throttle burpee. With this move, you will be combing a little bit of cardio with core engagement and again the abs and hip flexors will be at work. Meanwhile, with the plank, most of us have felt the burn of our deep core muscles when trying to hit the minute mark of holding the position. The plank will also help to improve your core stability.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Moving onto the leg raises, this is an exercise that's good at targeting your lower abs. As you raise and lower your legs focus on doing the movement slowly with control, and avoid letting your legs drop quickly. Increasing time under tension during your ab exercises can lead to greater muscle activation and increase your strength gains. Finally, you have the toe taps which can be done at a speedier pace so long as you remember to engage your core throughout the whole move.

Ultimately, the key to building a stronger, more robust core is working in a mix of exercises that target different areas of the core region. While the terms core and abs are often used interchangeably, they are different. The core encompasses a broader range of muscles beyond the abdominal region, including the lower back, hips, and pelvis, which work together to support the spine. Whereas, the abs primarily refer to the rectus abdominis, the muscles responsible for the "six-pack". So, it's a good idea to work on a little bit of everything to maximise your results.