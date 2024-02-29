Carhartt's end-of-winter sale is on — save up to 45% off right now
Winter may be winding down, but the Carhartt sales are firing up
The calendar may be inching closer to spring, but that doesn’t mean the cold and wet weather is behind us. Good thing Carhartt is having a huge sale on nearly every piece of cold weather gear in stock. Now is a fab time to save big on puffers, vests, beanies and more from this legendary and oh-so-trendy American workwear brand.
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanies are just $11. Men’s Loose Fit Insulated Vests are $59. And women’s Sherpa-Lined Puffers are only $89. All of these sales are through Carhartt directly.
Carhartt end-of-season sale
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $11
You can't go wrong with the classic Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie. Warm, stylish and on sale in two fun colorways, I truly can't think of a better way to spend $11. (Okay, maybe on a really good sandwich.) One size fits all for this legendary workwear cap that's been in constant production since before I was born.
Carhartt Montana Loose Fit Vest (men’s): was $99 now $59
Fun fact: When Frank Sinatra mentions his best vest in All I Need is the Girl, he's referring to this exact Carhartt Montana Insulated Vest. Weighing just 4.5 ounces and boasting a Durable Water Repellent coating, this bad boy is as stylish as it is high-tech. A sherpa-lined upper adds warmth, as do zippered hand pockets.
Carhartt Lightweight Insulated Puffer (women’s): was $129 now $77
Clocking in at just 1.75 ounces, the Carhartt Insulated Puffer punches well above its weight class in the warmth department. Like all the outerwear here, it's treated with a Durable Water Repellent coating and boasts excellent resilience against wind and precipitation. You also get a total of five zippered pockets, which is way more storage than you'll find on most other ultra-lightweight puffers.
Carhartt Montana Sherpa-Lined Puffer (women’s): was $149 now $89
For something a bit warmer, the Carhartt Montana Sherpa-lined Puffer is rated a four out of four on Carhartt's cold weather scale, meaning it should keep you toasty enough to survive Montana's icy cold winters in style. Water and wind-repellent, this chic jacket comes in three colors and weighs just 4.5 ounces.
Carhartt Montana Loose Fit Insulated Jacket (men’s): was $149 now $112
The Carhartt Montana Loose Fit Jacket for men is also rated a four out of four for extreme cold. And like the women's Montana Jacket, it only weighs 4.5 ounces. Dudes get a sherpa-lined upper for added coziness and plenty of pockets inside and out for essentials. Of course, this one's also treated to repel rain, snow and wind.
