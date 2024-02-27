There's a Hoka sale on at Dick's Sporting Goods — save up to $100 on these 3 running shoe deals

There's a sale on at Dick's Sporting Goods and it's great news for Hoka running shoe lovers, who can access discounts on models while stocks last.
If you're in the market for some of the best running shoes at discount prices, you can save some dollars for a limited time. For example, right now, the Hoka Mach 5 running shoes are just $111. At the time of writing, you can pick up some beautiful colors and a wide range of sizes, including an option for runners with wide feet.
But we can't guarantee they'll stick around for long. So get these deals while you can.
Hoka sale — Quick links
- Hoka (men's) Mach 5: was $139 now $111 @ Dick's
- Hoka (women's) Bondi 8 running shoe: was $164 now $131 @ Dick's
- Hoka Arahi 6 running shoe: was $139 now $111 @ Dick's
Best Hoka sales
Hoka (men's) Mach 5: was $139 now $111 @ Dick's Sporting Goods
The Mach 5 model features a 29mm heel stack and articulated heel color. You'll get a PROFLY construction midsole which provides every runner with a lightweight and responsive foam, plus a durable EVA outsole. Personally, I love the colors of this shoe, and you can't argue with the plush padding.
Hoka (women's) Bondi 8 running shoe: was $164 now $131 @ Dick's Sporting Goods
The Bondi 8 model comes in four beautifully soft palettes. The heel stack comes in at a super plush 31mm and 27mm forefoot stack with a 4mm heel-to-toe drop. A foam midsole offers cushioning and the Durabrasion rubber outsole will keep you in these shoes for a while to come. You can also access the men's sale for the same shoe.
Hoka Arahi 6 running shoe: was $139 now $111 @ Dick's Sporting Goods
The Arahi 6 comes in medium and wide and has plenty of gorgeous colorways to choose from. There's a vented mesh upper, compression-molded foam midsole and a 5mm heel drop with stable support and balanced cushioning. Bonus.
