5 items from REI’s winter sale I’d buy right now for less than $50

In case you missed the memo, REI is in the midst of an epic late winter sales event, and all sorts of cool, high-tech clothing is marked down. With 7K+ deals to choose from, making choices can be tough, which is why I'm here to help. As a TG's resident outerwear nerd, these are the five deals I recommend most — all under $50 a pop!

A large selection of Patagonia t-shirts are on sale, including the sweat-wicking Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily for just $29, originally $55. For something a bit warmer, The North Face Patch Crew is reduced to only $31, down from $65. And REI's Trailmade Rain Jacket is priced at a mere $34, down from $69.

REI under $50 sale

Patagonia P-6 Logo T-Shirt: was $45 now $21

This casual heavyweight tee is made from a mix of cotton and polyester. Soft and breathable, the front of the shirt has Patagonia written in small letters above the left chest, while the back displays an oversized screenprint of the brand's classic mountain logo. Grab this deal in red or teal.

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Graphic T-Shirt: was $55 now $28

Sweat-wicking shirts made for working out rarely look cool. But this Pataoniga Capilene Cool is an exception. Available in teal and red/orange, this tee sports a small Patagonia logo on the front left chest and a full-sized print on the back. Plus, it's super lightweight, stretchy and breathable.

The North Face Heritage Patch Crew Sweatshirt: was $65 now $31

Available in purple and heather grey, this classic-style crewneck sweatshirt from The North Face boasts a tastefully sized woven logo patch on the left chest. Super-cozy yet chic, this is one of those sweatshirts that your romantic partner/best friend/neighbor may try to steal — and I don't blame them. So, maybe buy two.

REI Trailmade Rain Jacket: was $69 now $34

$34 is an outrageously good price to pay for a decent-quality rain jacket that should last you several seasons — especially if you take the time to properly waterproof it. With spring just around the corner, this just may be the best bang-for-your-buck jacket you ever buy. It's super packable, comes with a deployable hood and looks sharp.

Smartwool Active Long-sleeve Tech T-Shirt: was $95 now $46

This Merino wool long-sleeve is one of my go-to layers for very cold hikes or snowboard adventures. Worn with a sweat-wicking layer underneath — like the Patagonia Capilene Cool T-Shirt above — and a lightweight, synthetic puffer on top (plus a rain shell, if needed), I'm ready for almost anything. Warm, soft and lightweight, Smartwool gear may not be the most chic-looking, but it's oh-so-practical.

These are, of course, not the only excellent sales items available at REI right now. The outdoor retailer has a huge selection of fleece jackets marked down, including ones starting at just $29. High-tech Columbia insulated jackets are also on sale for just $55.

Outside of REI, Merrell footwear and accessories are deeply discounted through the brand directly. And while you're updating your wardrobe, you might as well score some Levis jeans for a mere $17 from Amazon.