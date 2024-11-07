Black Friday Skechers deals start now at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get now on men's and women's styles from $20

Black Friday deals are heating up! Although we're still a few weeks away from the big day, this Skechers sale at Amazon is starting early. Amazon is slashing prices on some of the best Skechers, meaning now's the time to treat your feet to a little extra comfort.

Right now you can grab the Skechers Men's B Flex Elevated Edge Slip-Ins on sale from $24 at Amazon. Originally priced at $69, these slip-on sneakers have seen huge price drops in certain sizes and colors. They're incredibly comfortable to wear thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam insoles.

Prices vary by your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes guide and see the deals I'd get in Amazon's Lego sale from $9.

Best Skechers deals

Skechers Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat (Women's): was $42 now from $20 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot sans socks.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $23 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $23 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

Skechers B Flex-Elevated Edge Slip-ins (Men's): was $69 now from $24 @ Amazon

The Skechers B Flex-Elevated Edge Slip-ins have been hugely discounted in certain sizes and colors. They're extremely comfortable to wear thanks to their Skechers Memory Foam insoles and stay firmly in place thanks to their heel pillow.

Skechers Slide Sandal (Men's): was $39 now from $27 @ Amazon

Keep it simple with these Skechers slides. Their solid color scheme and contoured footbed make them comfortable and supportive, whether you're relaxing at home or out running errands.

Skechers Cordova Classic-All Bright Sneaker (Women's): was $59 now from $30 @ Amazon

These Skechers bright, eye-catching colors will chase your blues away. On sale from $30, these feature a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole to keep your feet cool and comfortable. And if they ever get dirty, they can be washed in the washing machine.

Skechers Keepsakes Lite - Cozy Blend (Women's): was $45 now from $34 @ Amazon

A super cozy slipper that's perfect to keep your feet warm when temperatures drop. They have a fur lining with a memory foam insole, and even have a pretty Skechers Bobs charm on one side.

Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0 (Women's): was $50 now from $34 @ Amazon

Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal now that the season's winding down? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.

Skechers Reggae Fest Willows (Women's): was $60 now from $37 @ Amazon

Score an epic deal on these Skechers Willows ballet flat-style shoes. They're super easy to put on, go with everything and are extremely comfortable thanks to Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam insole. Their knitted upper also means they're extra flexible.

Skechers Slade-Breyer Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now from $44 @ Amazon

This pair of Skechers sneakers sports a dressy style that makes them great for elevated casual looks. Plus, you get extra support for your feet with Skechers Goga Mat Arch cushioning, and they're treated with charcoal to reduce odors.

Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $44 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.

Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now from $48 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition (Men's): was $110 now from $55 @ Amazon

These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.

Skechers Summits High Range Hands Free Slip-in (Men's): was $75 now from $59 @ Amazon

The men's version of the Skechers Slip Ins Summits Dazzling Haze are now on sale. Although they're not suited to high-impact exercise, they're ideal for pretty much everything else, whether it's walking, yoga or dance cardio. They're extremely comfortable, slip on easily and stay firmly in place.

Skechers Respected-Boswell Boot (Men's): was $90 now from $59 @ Amazon

These Skechers have the look of a classic work boot, but are extremely comfortable thanks to their Air Cooled Memory Foam insoles. They're also water repellent, making them a solid choice for outdoor wear.