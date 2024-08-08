Mega video game sale from $9 at Woot — 13 deals I'd get now on Switch, PS5 and Xbox games

Woot's video game sale has some awesome deals on must-play titles. This subsidiary company of Amazon is discounting Switch, PS5 and Xbox games as low as $14. There are even deals on hard-to-find collectors editions and accessories.

Right now you can get Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $44 at Woot. This is Mario's latest 2D platforming adventure and it's a tough one to find on sale. This $15 discount won't last long. Plus, you can get Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance (PS5) for $34 at Woot. This tough RPG has a mature story, and features turn-based battles and plenty of monsters to collect.

Keep scrolling to see all the video game deals I'd get at Woot. Plus, see the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Adidas sale.

Video games

South Park Snow Day!: was $29 now $9 @ Woot

A blizzard has hit the town of South Park, and Cartman, Stan, Kenny and Kyle (and you, the New Kid) are tasked with saving their home from an endless winter in this co-op brawler. Pick from a range of equipment and abilities, and customize your character with iconic cosmetics from the show in this hilarious 3D action game. Just be warned it's not a turn-based RPG like The Stick of Truth.

Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life: was $39 now $14 @ Woot

This entry in the excellent Story of Seasons franchise sees you spend an entire lifetime in a sleepy riverside village. You’ll truly get to know the inhabitants of the town, and see how they change as years pass. Like in most farming sims, you can take care of crops and animals, as well as get married and raise a child.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Woot

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1: was $59 now $19 @ Woot

Woot has the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 on sale for $22. Containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, this collection undoubtedly houses some of the best games of all time. There’s also a ton of bonus content, including digital books, videos and soundtracks.

Ghostrunner 2: was $39 now $19 @ Woot

Pitched as a "hardcore FPS slasher", Ghostrunner 2 is the sequel to the 2020 sleeper hit and sees you once again explore a cyberpunk future and seek to survive lightning-fast combat sequences. New additions include a suite of new moves, abilities and upgrades as well as motorcycle sections that truly test your reflexes.

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy: was $49 now $29 @ Woot

Catch up with the next chapter in the Ace Attorney storyline. You'll hit the courtroom and interrogate suspects in logic-based puzzles in this trio of visual novels. Originally released on DS and 3DS, this remake polishes up the trilogy's visuals, includes previously released DLC and bonus has features like a concept art gallery.

TopSpin 2K25: was $69 now $29 @ Woot

Until April, we'd not had a new entry in the tennis game franchise since 2011. Then, 2K Games served up this smash revival earlier in 2024, one which we really enjoyed. Microtransactions and a meager mode selection aside, we said it was 'pretty much the next best thing to swinging a racker in real life' in our TopSpin 2K25 review.

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance: was $59 now $34 @ Woot

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance's difficult turn-based combat, gorgeous visuals and engaging Demon Negotiation system make it a great buy for older JRPG fans. We loved the original Shin Megami Tensei V, and this Vengeance edition adds new story content, more sidequests and quality-of-life upgrades, making it the definitive way to experience the game.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Woot

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Woot is currently offering the game for $20 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Woot

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Persona 5 Royal 1 More Edition: was $119 now $49 @ Amazon

If you missed out when it first released, now's the time for Persona fans to grab the 1 More collectors edition. It comes with a copy of Persona 5 Royal, which we consider one of the best games available on PS5 and Switch. Plus, you get a set of art prints, a deck of tarot cards, a steelbook case, and a briefcase bag to carry all your swag. If you'd rather just get the game, you can pick it up for $36 at Amazon.

