Massive Amazon weekend sale is live — 21 deals from $7 I’d get on apparel, TVs, laptops and more

The weekend is here, and with it comes a ton of discounts on our favorite tech, apparel and more. Before you head for the pool or the beach this weekend, check out my top picks in Amazon's sale.

If you need to refresh your wardrobe, Amazon has epic deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel from $9. There are also some incredible Apple deals that are perfect if you're heading back to school. Our choice for the best laptop on the market, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) is $849 at Amazon. It's $250 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model.

The deals keep coming, so keep scrolling to see them all. Plus, check out the awesome video game sale from $9 at Woot.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $9.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Crocs sale: deals from $29 @ Amazon

Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Video games

Final Fantasy XVI: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI is a mature, action-focused reinvention of Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise that spins a yarn closer to "Game of Thrones" than any of the previous entries. In FF16, you play Clive Rosfield, son of the Duke of Rosaria. After a tragic opening, you're forced to become a "Bearer" for another ruler, and set off for a gripping tale that's laden with twists, wielding all kinds of powers in precise, real-time battles as you travel the length and breadth of Valisthea.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

If you're wondering if Hisense TVs are worth buying, you really need to check out the Hisense U6 Mini-LED TV. It's yet another spec-stacked display set under $500, a perfect layup for the summer Olympics. It features a QLED display, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision Atmos support. This is a steal at this price.

LG 65" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,496 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode.

LG 65" G4 OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,796 @ Amazon

The LG G4 OLED TV is without a doubt one of this year's prime displays, built with the most premium specs on one of the most beloved panels in the market. It's hard to beat this incredible TV, one that brings Dolby Vision and a slew of gaming specs to the table, and it's made all the better thanks to this discount.

Price check: $2,799 @ Best Buy

Laptops

Asus VivoBook 15: was $379 now $309 @ Amazon

Ideal for students or basic work, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget machine that won't break the bank. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's a little too underpowered for demanding work, but can pass when you just need to surf the web or watch some videos.

MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ B&H

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,270 @ Amazon

This Asus gaming laptop that packs in a whole lot of power. Its native 1080p screen (1920 x 1080) is paired with an impressive 165Hz rate. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's an ideal laptop for hardcore first-person shooter fans. We also appreciate the fact it supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Smartphones

iPhone 15: for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its camera system includes 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm. Just be aware that the Google Pixel 9 Pro may be on the way soon.

Price check: $749 @ Best Buy

Headphones

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we said these headphones "deliver big in the value department."

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $219 @ Amazon

An entry-level Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus has been slashed in price. It features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 7,040mAh battery and a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip. You also get 5MP front and 8MP back cameras.