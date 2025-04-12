10 of the most common Pilates myths — according to a movement coach

Pilates is one of the most popular forms of exercise out there, known to build stronger muscles and joints, increase flexibility and range of motion and even improve posture and rehabilitation.

However, there are also many myths concerning Pilates, and one movement coach and Pilates equipment company co-founder wants to debunk the most common ones.

According to Statista, over 11 million people in the U.S. tried Pilates in 2023 alone. But, despite its popularity, Sol Scheinmann, co-founder of Pilates Matters, says there are still misconceptions about the Pilates method. From being labeled a “women’s workout” to requiring buckets of flexibility, Scheinmann has heard it all.

Here are 10 Pilates myths you shouldn’t believe, according to a movement coach.

10 Pilates myths — and why you shouldn’t believe them

“There’s a lot of misinformation circulating about Pilates that can be intimidating for beginners,“ Scheinmann says, who has extensive experience practicing and teaching Pilates.

“By addressing these myths, I hope to show that Pilates is accessible to everyone, regardless of their fitness level or background.”

1. Pilates is just for women

“The founder of this method was a man named Joseph Pilates,” says Scheinmann. “He developed these exercises initially for soldiers... a lot of professional male athletes incorporate Pilates into their training routines for its core-strengthening and injury-prevention benefits.”

2. You need to be flexible

Also false. An existing level of mobility and flexibility is always helpful in any field of exercise you try, but it’s not compulsory and certainly won’t stop you from building a sustainable Pilates practice.

“Pilates helps develop flexibility — it's not a prerequisite,” explains Scheinmann. “Beginners often have a limited range of motion when they start, but see significant improvements over time.

The beauty of Pilates lies in its adaptability and focus on functional movement patterns that benefit everyone, regardless of age, gender, or fitness level.

The controlled movements in Pilates gradually increase flexibility while simultaneously building strength, making it ideal for those who feel stiff or restricted in their movements.”

3. Pilates is easy

A post shared by Core Club Reformer Pilates (@coreclubreformer) A photo posted by on

“Anyone who's ever done a properly instructed Pilates session knows it's far from easy,” Scheinmann says. “Focus on controlled movements and sustained engagement of specific muscles creates intense work.”

He believes the misconception may come from the lack of high-intensity cardio. Because we associate breathlessness and intensity with a good workout, those leaving the Pilates studio may feel shortchanged.

However, the method challenges your body differently, strengthening deep stabilizer muscles responsible for posture and protection and utilizing tempo training.

4. You need expensive equipment

Yes, reformer Pilates does require a reformer bed, although some Pilates workouts can be performed using sliders to replace the bed. That said, many OG Pilates exercises don’t need any equipment.

“Joseph Pilates developed his method…when resources were limited,” Scheinmann explains. “Many effective Pilates workouts need nothing more than your body and perhaps a mat for comfort.”

5. Pilates and yoga are the same

According to Scheinmann, although both practices focus on the mind-muscle connection, they differ significantly.

“Pilates specifically emphasizes core strength, precise movements and body alignment with a focus on building functional strength,” he explains. With traditional yoga, there’s a much more spiritual element and it's primarily a bodyweight practice. With Pilates, there’s a strong focus on movements using resistance and controlled exertion.

6. Pilates is for the young and fit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“This couldn't be further from the truth,” Scheinmann states. “Pilates is ideal for older adults because it's low-impact and can be modified for any fitness level or physical limitation.”

In fact, those who take up a Pilates practice later in life can benefit from better balance, posture and mobility that improves overall quality of life.

7. Pilates won't help weight loss

Pilates is unlikely to burn many calories, but alongside a healthy and balanced diet and plenty of movement, it can aid weight management.

Scheinmann explains that Pilates helps to build lean muscle mass, “which increases your metabolic rate.” He also believes that potential improvements in body awareness can encourage “better eating habits and increased motivation for other physical activities.”

8. Pilates will give you a “dancer's body”

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“This myth creates unrealistic expectations,” states Scheinmann. “Pilates helps develop strength, flexibility and improve posture — all of which can enhance your natural physique. However, your basic body structure and genetics play a significant role in your appearance.”

Try to focus on how Pilates makes you feel rather than look.

9. You'll see results immediately

“Joseph Pilates famously said, ‘In 10 sessions, you'll feel the difference; in 20, you'll see the difference; and in 30, you'll have a whole new body.’”

Scheinmann encourages you to be consistent with your efforts. You’ll likely begin to notice improvements “within a few weeks,” with “visible physical changes” requiring a little longer.

10. If you're not sore, you didn't work hard

According to Scheinmann, this is dangerous and could lead to injury.

“Pilates focuses on working muscles to fatigue, not pain,” he explains. “While you might experience mild muscle soreness occasionally, severe soreness isn't the goal and often indicates improper form.”

Prioritize “precision and control” rather than burnout.

Bottom line

“My hope is that by dispelling these myths, more people will feel comfortable giving Pilates a try,” concludes Scheinman.

“Whether you're an athlete looking to improve performance, someone recovering from injury, or simply wanting to move better as you age — Pilates has something valuable to offer you.”

Sol Scheinmann Movement coach, co-founder of Pilates Matters Pilates Matters is an online retailer specializing in high-quality Pilates equipment founded by fitness enthusiasts Sol, Seb and Max.