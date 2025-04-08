This is the 4-move core workout a fitness coach swears by — and it takes just 10 minutes

With their buzzy atmospheres and expert-led sessions, there’s no denying that an in-person workout class can give you the motivation and energy you need to perhaps push yourself harder than you might on your own.

But on the days when you just want to move your body and do so from home, that’s when an online class steps up to the plate. If you’re short on time and motivation, check out this four-move core workout from the fitness app, WithU .

Trainers Omar Mansour and Bryony Thompson have pulled together a core workout that takes just 10 minutes to complete. But the best bit yet? You just need your body weight and enough space to roll out a mat to get started.

Watch how to do the 4-move core workout

This bodyweight strength session focuses on the core and no matter what stage you’re at with your training, the trainers feature modifications for all.

It starts with a two-minute warm-up with exercises like seated supine twists, thread the needle and downward dog included. Once you’re all warmed up, you’ll then enjoy 30 seconds of rest before completing the four core strength moves.

These moves include:

This workout is split into four sets, with two sets of bird dogs and half get-ups and two sets of modified side plank leg lifts and single-leg glute bridges.

You’ll complete each of these moves for 30 seconds before 15 seconds of rest and in between each set, you’ll get a further 30 seconds of rest.

What are the best core exercises to do at home?

“The best core exercises to do at home are those that target multiple muscle groups, improve stability, and can be done without equipment,” Natasha Hickey, master trainer at WithU says, specifically highlighting the bird dog and modified side plank with leg lift.

“Unlike isolated movements (such as crunches , which mainly work the rectus abdominis), compound core exercises activate several muscle groups at once," says Hickey.

Hickey says this provides you with more functional strength for everyday movements such as bending, twisting, and lifting as these all require coordinated muscle activation, not just isolated core contraction.

The expert says bodyweight exercises are perhaps the best kind of core exercises you can do from home because the barrier to start is removed. “Exercises that do not include any equipment can be done anywhere and at any time,” the expert says. “There’s nothing to purchase and nothing to set up.”

