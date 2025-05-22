Garmin adds rucking, trail maps and more to these smartwatches — what you need to know
Garmin's smartwatches just became smarter
Some of the best Garmin watches just got an upgrade, thanks to a new software update that adds more tools for tracking sleep, training with weighted gear, and exploring outdoor trails.
The update is now rolling out to devices including the fēnix 8, Forerunner, Instinct 3, Lily 2 Active, and Venu 3.
New additions include sleep breathing tracking, a rucking activity mode for carrying weight, a stage timer for shooting practice, and premium golf and trail features.
To access the new tools, users need to sync their watch with the Garmin Connect app or use Garmin Express.
What are the new features?
Most of the new features in this update are free for all users of the compatible Garmin smartwatches. However, a couple — including premium golf features and expanded trail filters — will require a subscription to Garmin’s new Connect+ paywall.
Breathing Variations (free)
This new feature uses Pulse Ox sensors to track changes in your breathing patterns while you sleep to offer deeper insights into your respiratory health.
Rucking Activity (free)
A brand-new activity profile designed for weighted hiking. You can manually input your pack weight to get more accurate metrics like pace, heart rate, calorie burn and VO2 max.
Pack Weight Input (free)
A broader feature that lets you add pack weight to existing activities like running, hiking or walking. This helps ensure your VO2 max estimates aren't thrown off when you're carrying extra load.
Stage Timer (free)
A timer designed for competitive marksmen. It provides audible alerts through your paired hearing protection or watch speaker to let you know how much time remains in your current shooting stage.
Passcode & Wrist Detection (free)
An added security feature that lets you set a passcode to protect sensitive smartwatch data. The watch can detect when it’s removed from your wrist and lock itself automatically.
Garmin Trails (premium)
Garmin Trails is a new subscription-based feature available through Garmin Connect+. It’s designed to help outdoor enthusiasts find and filter trails based on details like terrain, steepness, dog-friendliness, or natural features such as waterfalls and rivers.
You can also view community reviews, save trails for offline access, and edit them with custom waypoints. A 30-day free trial is available for new users.
Garmin Golf Membership (premium)
Venu 3 users with a Garmin Golf Membership can gain access to advanced golf tools like full-color CourseView maps, touch targeting, PlaysLike distance, and Green Contours.
These features were previously only available on Garmin’s premium Approach golf watches. Memberships cost $9.99/£8.99 per month or $99.99/£89.99 per year, with a 30-day free trial.
How to access the new features
Before getting started, make sure you have one of the compatible devices listed above because only those models will receive this update.
To access the new features, simply update your smartwatch by syncing it with the Garmin Connect app on your phone or using Garmin Express on your computer. You can also enable automatic updates on your watch to help ensure you get new features as soon as they roll out.
