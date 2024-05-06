Calling all golfers — the Garmin Approach S70 GPS golf watch sees a rare price drop

I love to golf, and even though my game is hotter and colder than an overly complicated hotel shower, just being on the links brings me immense joy. That said, I'm always looking for a way to improve my golf chops, and outside of private lessons and/or retiring to a Florida golf course, picking up a Garmin GPS-enabled golf watch is one of the simplest ways to do just that.

Right now, three of Garmin's best GPS golf watches are on sale, including the flagship Garmin Approach S70, which is marked down to $599 for the first time ever. If that price makes you queezy/gives you the yips, worry not. There are other more affordable deals too.

Garmin GPS golf watch deals

Garmin Approach S12: was $199 now $149

Garmin's entry-level GPS golf watch, the Approach S12, is currently marked down 25%. It boasts dependable GPS accuracy, long-lasting battery life and lots of helpful features for both newbies and seasoned golfers alike. In our Approach S12 review, we called it a winner for all of the above.

Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $449

The Garmin Approach S62 is more advanced than the S12 and has a price tag to reflect that. It's also the best GPS golf watch for most folks thanks to support for more than 43,000 courses worldwide. In addition to accurate GPS data and solid battery life, the S62 also features hazard alerts, swing monitoring and even a Virtual Caddy mode for club suggestions and more.

Garmin Approach S70: was $649 now $599

The Garmin Approach S70 is both the brand's newest GPS-enabled smartwatch for golfers and also the flagship model. Released roughly a year ago, this is the first time we've seen the S70 on sale. In addition to all the tech found in the S62, the S70 boasts a higher-quality display, more modern looking hole maps with better detail, and a bevy of additional smart and fitness-tracking features.

