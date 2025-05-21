Father's Day golf deals — get the golf gadgets dad wants on sale
Save on launch monitors, watches, rangefinders and more
I don't want to scare you, but Father's Day is rapidly approaching! We're getting to the point where you need to place those online orders to get the stuff you want delivered on time.
Thankfully, if your dad is a golfer, you can get him some slick gadgets that'll help improve his game at large discounts right now. Whether you think your dad would like a GPS golf watch, a Bluetooth speaker, a rangefinder or even a launch monitor, there are deals available that'll make Father's Day memorable (while keeping some extra cash in your pocket).
Fathers Day golf gadget deals
If your dad is the type of golfer who likes listening to some music on the course, the Wingman Mini GPS Speaker is a good option, as it's small enough to throw in the golf bag and bring for a round but still offers enough sound for outdoor listening. Just tell him to keep the volume to a reasonable level — we know those dads can be party animals.
Some players don't like rangefinders. Sometimes, those players don't like wearing watches on the course. That's where a handheld like this one from Blue Tees comes into play. It gives you the front, center and back distances while fitting nicely in your pocket.
I have to admit that I've never used a Nikon rangefinder, but I've used Nikon cameras, and they feature some of the best lenses in the game. It would only stand to reason that the same tech would apply to rangefinders. Based on the 4.7 user rating, I assume this one is solid, especially at this heavily discounted price.
A golf watch is an excellent investment for the golfer who doesn't mind wearing something on their wrist during the round. This one is more affordable than most of the popular Garmin models on the market, and it still has all the distances your dad will need.
The Mobile Launch Monitor from Rapsodo doesn't have all the same features as a more expensive model, but for this price, it's the perfect device to help your dad dial in his club distances and make more effective use of his time on the driving range.
Bushnell makes some of the best rangefinders on the market, and the Tour V5 Shift brings some of the best features to a more budget-friendly model. It has the visual jolt that lets you know you've locked into the pin and the accuracy for which the company is known.
If your dad needs a more precise rangefinder and only the best will do, the Tour V6 Shift from Bushnell is perfect. It's the most weather-resistant (IPX6) Tour series laser Bushnell has ever offered, which is a nice bonus for dads who like hitting the course in the rain.
We reviewed the Garmin Approach Z30 rangefinder and loved it. We said it's "the most advanced rangefinder we've ever used," and your dad could also have the super advanced tech this Father's Day with $50 off.
In my Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor review, I loved the value it offered. It can handle basics like providing distances and other key metrics, but you can also use it to play full simulated golf rounds. At this price, this might be the best Father's Day Deal around for the golfer dad.
