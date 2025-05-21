Father's Day golf deals — get the golf gadgets dad wants on sale

I don't want to scare you, but Father's Day is rapidly approaching! We're getting to the point where you need to place those online orders to get the stuff you want delivered on time.

Thankfully, if your dad is a golfer, you can get him some slick gadgets that'll help improve his game at large discounts right now. Whether you think your dad would like a GPS golf watch, a Bluetooth speaker, a rangefinder or even a launch monitor, there are deals available that'll make Father's Day memorable (while keeping some extra cash in your pocket).

Fathers Day golf gadget deals

Bushnell Wingman Mini GPS Speaker: was $99 now $79 at PGA TOUR Superstore If your dad is the type of golfer who likes listening to some music on the course, the Wingman Mini GPS Speaker is a good option, as it's small enough to throw in the golf bag and bring for a round but still offers enough sound for outdoor listening. Just tell him to keep the volume to a reasonable level — we know those dads can be party animals.

Nikon Coolshot 50i Rangefinder: was $299 now $179 at PGA TOUR Superstore I have to admit that I've never used a Nikon rangefinder, but I've used Nikon cameras, and they feature some of the best lenses in the game. It would only stand to reason that the same tech would apply to rangefinders. Based on the 4.7 user rating, I assume this one is solid, especially at this heavily discounted price.

SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch: was $299 now $249 at PGA TOUR Superstore A golf watch is an excellent investment for the golfer who doesn't mind wearing something on their wrist during the round. This one is more affordable than most of the popular Garmin models on the market, and it still has all the distances your dad will need.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor: was $499 now $249 at PGA TOUR Superstore The Mobile Launch Monitor from Rapsodo doesn't have all the same features as a more expensive model, but for this price, it's the perfect device to help your dad dial in his club distances and make more effective use of his time on the driving range.

Bushnell Tour V5 SHIFT Rangefinder: was $399 now $269 at PGA TOUR Superstore Bushnell makes some of the best rangefinders on the market, and the Tour V5 Shift brings some of the best features to a more budget-friendly model. It has the visual jolt that lets you know you've locked into the pin and the accuracy for which the company is known.