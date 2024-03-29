5 coolest cars we saw at the New York Auto Show 2024

There's never been a more exciting time in the EV space. Not only are EV-first brands pushing the boundaries of what a car can do, but almost all the major manufacturers have introduced some version of an electric (or at minimum, hybrid) car to their offerings.

We got to check out some of the new EVs for 2024 at the New York Auto Show (NYIAS) this week, where plenty of interesting cars and concepts were on display. Luxury and mainstream makers alike lined the Javitz Convention Center with practically every kind of automotive you could name.

That said, a few of the EVs caught our attention more than others. These are the coolest cars we saw at the New York Auto Show — and spoiler, one of them is a total throwback in the best kind of way.

Genesis Neolun Concept

(Image credit: Future)

The future of luxury transportation looks like the Genesis Neolun Concept, an EV SUV that's nothing short of a passenger's dream. Coach doors and automatic side steps open into a purple leather, wood-paneled oasis of entertainment. With swiveling front seats and a massive pair of plushy captain seats in the back, four can fit comfortably inside — emphasis on comfort.

Then there are displays. First, in front, the large central dashboard would seem to give you all the information you'd need while at the wheel. Although we're not sure how practical this setup would be, it sure looks sleek. The same goes for the curved screens attached to the roof, one angled to each of the passenger seats.

As this is just a concept, it's unlikely we'll see the Neolun hit the road. But Genesis has been known to adopt certain ideas from its concepts to cars you can actually buy.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

(Image credit: Future)

Hyundai is hoping that the Ioniq 5 N's high-performance treatment will satisfy everyone's inner race car driver, but for a cost. The the 641-hp all-wheel-drive machine starts at $67,475, making it the most expensive car from the maker to date.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For that, you get a cool drift mode, an e-Shift function that recreates the feeling of a 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a feature that simulates gas engine sounds. Plus, with checkerboard rear lights, blocky headlights and bright stripe adornments around the bottom of the doors, the Ioniq 5 N looks ready for the starting line.

Polestar 4

(Image credit: Future)

Polestar's electric SUV coupe is gearing up for a U.S. launch, starting at $56,300. The Polestar 4 has a range over 300 miles and a 102kWh battery, and the company promises it's the fastest car in its lineup to date. It apparently goes from 0 to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds with a top power output of 544hp.

The standout feature of the Polestar 4 is the absent rear window. This is supposed to benefit the backseat passenger experience, while the driver will be able to spot what's behind them via a camera feed displayed on the rearview mirror. We noticed what seems like at least a dozen cameras on a tour of the car's exterior, so theoretically the driver should be able to still see what they need.

Kia EV9

(Image credit: Future)

Kia's EV9 is a boxy-looking, three-row, midsize electric SUV with a range of over 300 miles depending on the model. Around the same size as the brand's popular Telluride, the EV9 feels like a step up for Kia with an approachable 12.3-inch infotainment screen and inviting finishes. Kia even employs a number sustainable materials throughout the interior cabin.

We especially like the spacious cargo and frunk. Even parked on the New York Auto Show floor, the machine seemed ready to be packed up for a family roadtrip.

Volkswagon ID.Buzz

(Image credit: Future)

The VW Van is back, baby. Volkswagon's ID.Buzz is a throwback to the iconic van's retro design, fun colors, nostalgic exterior, spacious cabin and truly updates it for the modern day family. It fits up to 7, has folding tables, massage chairs and a full entertainment system. The range is estimated for 260 miles, and Volkswagen says the battery can go from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. It’s coming in fall 2024 and expected to start around $50,000.