Xiaomi Just Pulled Off the Best iPhone Xs Trolling Ever

The iPhone XS and XS Max have crazy high prices, and the iPhone XR's $750 price tag isn't exactly cheap. So Chinese electronics and Apple wannabe Xiaomi has released three new product bundles that include a smartphone, a smart watch, audio headsets, and a laptop computer for the same price of each of the new iPhones.

I can’t remember any better Apple trolling than this.

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

Each bundle is named after one of the new 2018 iPhones: XR suite, XS suite, and XS Max set. The XR suite is the basic bundle: 6499 yuan will get you a Xiaomi Mi 8 SE 128GB grey smartphone (which is quite a nice full-screen phone), Mi Band 3 smartwatch, Mi Bluetooth Headset Mini, and a Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch with 256GB of storage.

For comparison, the base 64GB iPhone XR is 6499 yuan ($947). The iPhone XS suit comes with a Mi MIX 2S — its flagship phone with 8GB or RAM and 256GB of storage — Mi Band 3, Mi Bluetooth Headset Mini, and a superb 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air for 8699 yuan (you guessed it, the same price of the XS in China).

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

And finally, the XS Max set — which costs 9599 yuan ($1398), the same as the Chinese price for Apple’s largest phone ever — comes with a Mi 8 with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, Mi Band 3, Mi Bluetooth Collar Headset, and a MacBook Pro-esque Mi Notebook ProIt’s really too bad that we are not getting these deals outside of China, because the quality of Xiaomi products is really good, and so is their design and firepower.

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

Then again, you can always make your own bundles. Here is just one example: get a $249 Moto G6 (“all the phone you need”, our review says), a $735 13.3-inch Asus Zenbook, a $150 Fitbit (which made us ditch the Apple Watch), and $159 AirPods (because they are still the best Bluetooth headsets) for a total of $1,293 — $56 less than the $1,349 price tag for an iPhone XS 256GB.

And that’s without counting the service costs.