10 Vista Problems You Didn't Know You Had

From horrible bluescreens to creepy Shadow Copy Services, here are ten Vista dilemmas and solutions, from a guy serving in the Vista trenches.

Living With Vista: It is Possible

In the 20-odd months I’ve been working with Windows Vista, I’ve built and maintained more than 20 Vista desktop machines, and have worked extensively with an equal number of Vista notebook PCs. It’s true that Vista takes some getting used to, and involves a bit of learning to grasp its many visual changes and new capabilities. That said, I’m a member of the “it’s not as bad as you think” club when it comes to assessing my overall reactions and attitudes to this always fascinating and sometimes frustrating operating system.


If you really want to make Vista work properly, you will have to do some work yourself. There’s just no getting away from elbow grease, regular Web searches and reading if you truly want to understand what Vista is doing, how it works, and how to deal with its occasional failures and foibles. But maybe you’re not really interested in understanding Vista. For some of us, getting knee-deep in OS jargon makes us say “I don’t want to know.” For those of you, I’ve collected ten sneaky Vista dilemmas you probably didn’t know about, and handy solutions for solving them. 


Here, I’ve distilled some information about the most useful tools, tips, and techniques for making the most out of a Windows Vista system. You’ll learn about Volume Shadow Copies and how to keep them from overshadowing your disk space, how to clean up after Vista SP1, and how to remove applications cleanly and completely from your Vista PC. You’ll also learn how to capture and troubleshoot bluescreen errors, delete protected Vista files, manage USB hubs and ports, maintain device drivers, work with disk image backups, and much more. 


You’ve heard all the tough talk about Vista, but you may not have noticed the operating system’s particular troublemaking characteristics. With this guide, you should be able to smooth out many of the bumps before you realize they exist.

79 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 17 December 2008 01:39
    The title of this article is "10 Vista problems you didn't know you had" and most of the sections are about great features of Vista rather than issues...

    It did have some useful information in there though.
  • 17 December 2008 01:40
    Seriously, why take 11 pages of tweaking Vista and figuring out crashes and performance problems. Can we just move onto a WORKING O/S? Ubuntu? OS X for the needy, anyone?
  • Warsaw 17 December 2008 01:55
    Anon6465645
    ....For those of you who have NOT tried Vista (Anon6464645) it IS a working O/S, probably one of the best I've used as well. Try something first before you complain about it. That's like a five year old boy complaining about kissing a girl thinking he will obtain "cooties" from them. Well guess what? When he tries the kissing out (eventually) he will probably like it.

    So the question is Anon, are you just a little boy worried about cooties? BTW OSX is junk, used it many times on ex's computer and I can't stand how simplified it is. Might be good for inexperienced users, but is it really good to stay ignorant a long time?
  • 17 December 2008 01:57
    I'm sure that the Trinity Rescue Kit you mention in step 5 is a very good tool, but it should be noted that you don't *need* to use a commandline only linux distribution to clean up your windows filesystem, and doing so would probably seem somewhat masochistic to some who were used to using the point and click graphical file management interface available with vista. I'd suggest grabbing a ubuntu live CD or a knoppix CD instead and just point and clicking your way through these file management tasks the same way you would in windows if it allowed you to (and I have to admit I'm kind of amazed that vista can't tell the difference between currently a currently active \windows directory and a directory on another drive that just happens to share the same name - sound like another example of the 'good enough, it'll do' code coming out of redmond these days).
  • malveaux 17 December 2008 02:20
    This is interesting.

    11 pages of "vista woes" and in all reality, folks, zero information given. Talking about a problem and giving a solution are two different things. This article just lightly brushes across some issues with Vista, but doesn't give anyone anything actually useful.

    The most useful thing in this entire article was a link to another website, to BlackViper's website, where you WILL find real actual information about servicing your Vista operating system, unlike this article, which doesn't do anything what so ever. "Did you know that Vista and Linux sometimes have network trouble talking? NO? Now you do! Oh, and we don't actually have information on that... lol, oh yea, check out BlackViper's site if you want to actually learn something! Ta! Thanks for visiting Tom's!" That's the article in a nut shell.

    GET SOME REAL INFORMATION OR DON'T BOTHER `AUTHORING' EMPTY BLOAT.

    Very best,
  • Qwakrz 17 December 2008 02:48
    I WANT THE TIME BACK THAT I SPENT READING THIS. 11 Vista problems I never knew I had, well, I know vista pretty well and have only ever come across the 1 and only problem you listed which was an easy fix (which is not actually needed to be fixed as it is dynamic in size and frees up space when needed). The rest of your list are just tweaks that can be performed, with a few giving detrimental results to the stability and speed of Vista

    This is just a moan on the perceived stability of Vista and how to break it in a very quick way by disabling services and unlocking protected areas of storage so they can be "fiddled" with. There are good reasons why some folders cannot be access by the end user as it stops viruses and other spyware from infecting the PC at the root level easily and disabling random services will make it less stable.

    I have managed to use Vista for well over a year and have never had any need to go fiddling with it to the extent you listed here. I have only ever seen 1 BSOD caused by Vista, I have had a few from unstable drivers but I had about 10x as many BSOD under XP than I have under Vista 64bit.
  • Arbie 17 December 2008 02:49
    I’m a member of the “it’s not as bad as you think” club when it comes to assessing my overall reactions and attitudes to this always fascinating and sometimes frustrating operating system - There’s just no getting away from elbow grease, regular Web searches and reading if you truly want to understand what Vista is doing, how it works, and how to deal with its occasional failures and foibles. For some of us, getting knee-deep in OS jargon makes us say “I don’t want to know.” - Vista happily creates one - The Case of the Mysterious - with ease and abandon - but it surely did this trick for me - usually, you’re too busy thinking “Rats! Have I lost everything?” Don’t fret: there is another way to grab this data besides frantically scribbling before Vista’s automatic reboot whisks all that data away - To save you the trouble of scrawling frantically - There is a catch: reading crash dumps - After it’s installed, short-circuit potential problems - fire up the debugger - presto! Problem gone - you can usually puzzle your way to a solution - that may come in handy should expert troubleshooting be invited in to help - point Windbg there instead as you go looking for clues - Few things can be as upsetting to a PC owner, especially anyone for whom computer access is a vital or central part of getting work done - why your panic factor should subside substantially if you’ve got a backup you can roll onto a new disk drive...


    The "Windows Bible for Dummies Like the Rest of Us" useless happytalk jargon may fill out your article and make you feel like a real writer - but it's agonizing to read. Please redo and resubmit.
    Also get rid of the "that said"s - terribly overused in tech journalism these days.
  • 17 December 2008 03:11
    According to MS (http://msdl.microsoft.com/download/symbols) it's:
    http://msdl.microsoft.com/download/symbols not http://msdn.microsoft.com/download/symbols

    I agree w/ others - this article is not only WEAK, but inaccurate, and as a bonus, etremely sloooow to load...
  • 17 December 2008 03:33
    I have Vista running 24 hours a day, use it as my media center, playing games, downloader, browser, and visualizations. I have 10 external WD My books through USB. Works fine. Vista is a good OS, people need to grow up and stop bashing it. Sure XP ran faster, but thats because the OS was less complicated. XP is like a security check at a train station and Vista is like a security check at an airport. You can get through the train station faster, but you accept that the airport will be slower because its more thorough and for your protection. The only reason why we need something like Vista is because sooooooooooooo many people are out there are writing exploits to make it look bad and to mess up peoples OS's. I don't get why people need to waste their time trying to make peoples life's miserable. At the end of the day, are they really proud of themselves to crash someones system or make 1000's of popups appear? I would like to interview a hacker and just hack their psyche. Hopefully make them realize they are better off dead; i mean its like someone who has AID's and wants to infect you just to see you die. They really have no morals and that scary, because the end of the world will be caused by someone with too much knowledge and no morals.
  • Tomsguiderachel 17 December 2008 04:11
    I appreciate all of your comments. However, it seems like many of you are the type of people who are very knowledgeable about OSs and are very comfortable tweaking them on your own. It is only natural that experts of this sort would find this article to be basic. We created this feature for people aren't at all familiar with Vista's inner workings. It just wouldn't be right to create an article for OS experts on Tom's Guide.

    Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide
