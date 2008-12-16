10 Vista Problems You Didn't Know You Had

Living With Vista: It is Possible
In the 20-odd months I’ve been working with Windows Vista, I’ve built and maintained more than 20 Vista desktop machines, and have worked extensively with an equal number of Vista notebook PCs. It’s true that Vista takes some getting used to, and involves a bit of learning to grasp its many visual changes and new capabilities. That said, I’m a member of the “it’s not as bad as you think” club when it comes to assessing my overall reactions and attitudes to this always fascinating and sometimes frustrating operating system.
If you really want to make Vista work properly, you will have to do some work yourself. There’s just no getting away from elbow grease, regular Web searches and reading if you truly want to understand what Vista is doing, how it works, and how to deal with its occasional failures and foibles. But maybe you’re not really interested in understanding Vista. For some of us, getting knee-deep in OS jargon makes us say “I don’t want to know.” For those of you, I’ve collected ten sneaky Vista dilemmas you probably didn’t know about, and handy solutions for solving them.
Here, I’ve distilled some information about the most useful tools, tips, and techniques for making the most out of a Windows Vista system. You’ll learn about Volume Shadow Copies and how to keep them from overshadowing your disk space, how to clean up after Vista SP1, and how to remove applications cleanly and completely from your Vista PC. You’ll also learn how to capture and troubleshoot bluescreen errors, delete protected Vista files, manage USB hubs and ports, maintain device drivers, work with disk image backups, and much more.
You’ve heard all the tough talk about Vista, but you may not have noticed the operating system’s particular troublemaking characteristics. With this guide, you should be able to smooth out many of the bumps before you realize they exist.
....For those of you who have NOT tried Vista (Anon6464645) it IS a working O/S, probably one of the best I've used as well. Try something first before you complain about it. That's like a five year old boy complaining about kissing a girl thinking he will obtain "cooties" from them. Well guess what? When he tries the kissing out (eventually) he will probably like it.
So the question is Anon, are you just a little boy worried about cooties? BTW OSX is junk, used it many times on ex's computer and I can't stand how simplified it is. Might be good for inexperienced users, but is it really good to stay ignorant a long time?
11 pages of "vista woes" and in all reality, folks, zero information given. Talking about a problem and giving a solution are two different things. This article just lightly brushes across some issues with Vista, but doesn't give anyone anything actually useful.
The most useful thing in this entire article was a link to another website, to BlackViper's website, where you WILL find real actual information about servicing your Vista operating system, unlike this article, which doesn't do anything what so ever. "Did you know that Vista and Linux sometimes have network trouble talking? NO? Now you do! Oh, and we don't actually have information on that... lol, oh yea, check out BlackViper's site if you want to actually learn something! Ta! Thanks for visiting Tom's!" That's the article in a nut shell.
GET SOME REAL INFORMATION OR DON'T BOTHER `AUTHORING' EMPTY BLOAT.
This is just a moan on the perceived stability of Vista and how to break it in a very quick way by disabling services and unlocking protected areas of storage so they can be "fiddled" with. There are good reasons why some folders cannot be access by the end user as it stops viruses and other spyware from infecting the PC at the root level easily and disabling random services will make it less stable.
I have managed to use Vista for well over a year and have never had any need to go fiddling with it to the extent you listed here. I have only ever seen 1 BSOD caused by Vista, I have had a few from unstable drivers but I had about 10x as many BSOD under XP than I have under Vista 64bit.
The "Windows Bible for Dummies Like the Rest of Us" useless happytalk jargon may fill out your article and make you feel like a real writer - but it's agonizing to read. Please redo and resubmit.
Also get rid of the "that said"s - terribly overused in tech journalism these days.
http://msdl.microsoft.com/download/symbols not http://msdn.microsoft.com/download/symbols
I agree w/ others - this article is not only WEAK, but inaccurate, and as a bonus, etremely sloooow to load...
Rachel Rosmarin, Editor of Tom's Guide